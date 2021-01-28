URBANA — A judge has denied an attempt by the University of Illinois to get a breach-of-contract lawsuit filed by former Professor Joseph Petry dismissed.
Petry filed a lawsuit in June in the Illinois Court of Claims accusing the UI of violating his resignation agreement, in which he agreed to step down and the UI agreed to stop investigating him.
But after he resigned, the UI hired a lawyer to complete a confidential investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against Petry.
In its motion to dismiss the lawsuit, the UI argued that while Petry suffered damages, they weren’t a result of the UI continuing the investigation but of the allegations publicly made against Petry.
In a two-page ruling earlier this month, Judge Joseph Gagliardo denied the motion to dismiss.
“Based on a review of the allegations of the Complaint, including the allegation of lost wages and other damages, and the Respondent’s admission that it continued the investigation in violation of the Agreement, the Court concludes that Claimant’s Complaint states a cause of action,” he wrote, meaning the case can continue.
UI spokeswoman Robin Kaler did not return a request for comment.
Petry is being represented by the Urbana law firm Webber & Thies.
His lawsuit states that the UI’s investigation into him arose from false claims made by a former student that he had sexually harassed her.
The allegations “were fabricated and the result of a student’s failed attempt to blackmail Petry into changing her grade,” the lawsuit states.
Petry’s lawyers contended that despite the university’s familiarity with problems with the student’s claim, the investigation into Petry continued for nearly a year before the UI acknowledged that the student’s accusations weren’t credible and that the university’s sexual-harassment policy hadn’t been violated.
Regardless of this conclusion, the UI expanded the investigation to consider whether Petry had violated a separate policy, its Code of Conduct, and reported a conclusion that Petry had violated that code, his lawyers said.