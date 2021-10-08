CHAMPAIGN — If you want to get a gauge on the excitement for University of Illinois homecoming this weekend, look no further than the RSVP count for the College of Law’s tailgate.
“Normally, if we had 100 folks for a normal tailgate indoors, that would be successful,” said Bill Turner, the college’s assistant director of advancement. “Three-hundred fifty is kind of knocking our socks off right now.”
UI homecoming festivities have been off to a rollicking in-person return this year on campus and will be capped off with a couple department-centered tailgates around Saturday’s football game against Wisconsin, right after the parade.
The College of Applied Health Sciences and College of Law are hosting this year’s official shindigs, the former at Lot 31 and the latter at Cribbet Field just west of the law building, both at noon Saturday.
Applied Health Sciences, like the College of Law, is also expecting a healthy turnout.
“With the later time of the kickoff, we’re expecting at least 150 people, which is really good for our college,” said Assistant Dean for Advancement Jean Driscoll. Members of the college make up about 4.6 percent of the current student body.
Instead of the usual 11 a.m. kickoff time, this year’s homecoming bout begins at 2:30 p.m. Driscoll figured alums will be hungrier, and more available, for the later start.
Before those festivities begin, her college will have a belated celebration today for the 2021 recipients of its Distinguished Alumni Awards.
Originally selected for the awards in 2020, this year’s three winners will be honored at an in-person celebration at the Khan Annex of Huff Hall.
The Distinguished Alumni Award will go to J. Robert Rossman, a retired professor and dean emeritus from Illinois State.
The Harold Scharper Award, named for the first paraplegic student to attend the UI, will go to three-time Illinois graduate Anjali J. Forber-Pratt, a two-time Paralympic medalist in wheelchair racing who recently became the director of the National Institute on Disability, Independent Living and Rehabilitation Research.
The college’s inaugural Young Alumni Award, for high-achieving graduates under 35, will go to Jennifer Jacobs of Northern Illinois, an associate professor in sport and exercise psychology.
And the next day’s tailgate will feature a stacked menu: carved brisket and rolls, mini brats, a chili bar with cornbread and muffins, Mexican corn salad and potato salad, apple pie with caramel sauce, and more.
“I will not be hungry come Sunday, I can tell you that much,” Driscoll said.
Dean Cheryl-Hanley Maxwell and her husband will host alumni at the game in the 77 Club suites, while Driscoll hosts donors in the Colonnades Club.
Both tailgates will have masks available for outdoor attendees.
Alumni usually make up the majority of guests, but that may not be the case this year for the law crew, Turner said. Current students have filled up much of the RSVP list.
“Last year’s exclusively remote instructional environment made all of our students hungry for opportunities to socialize together in a relaxed occasion like a tailgate,” he said.
A record-sized entering class of 207 law students doesn’t hurt either, up from 157 last year. The College of Law had a pronounced increase in international students on campus this semester, from just seven attending in-person classes last year to 144 currently walking the halls.
“I’m excited for a lot of our international students to experience the novelty of homecoming and tailgating, some for the first time,” Turner said.