URBANA — The Alice Campbell Alumni Center may just be “the most beautiful building on (the University of Illinois) campus,” as Bob Campbell would tell UI Alumni Association President Jennifer Dillavou, but architectural beauty wasn’t the only goal when the building was constructed in 2011.
It was meant to be a home for alumni, Dillavou said.
For all of its opulence, the facility was meant to feel like just that: a home. And Campbell, who donated $5 million to name the building after his wife, made sure of it.
“He wielded a very heavy hand, but a very loving hand, in shaping the look and the feel of the building,” Dillavou said of Campbell, who died earlier this month. “He wanted it to be a home for the alumni of the University of Illinois. He very much wanted it to be elegant but have a homey feeling. I think that is part of the reason for the fireplaces in the building.”
When Dillavou took over her role, the president’s massive office was divided in two.
“I, luckily, got the half with the fireplace,” Dillavou said.
A crackling fireplace with decorations on the mantel and etchings in the woodwork helps turn Dillavou’s office in the building from a serious space centered around a desk and chairs into a place meant for sitting and having a chat.
“We’ve tried to carry that (home-like) aesthetic into my office,” she said, “so that when people come into my office, it’s a very welcome space and it feels almost like you’re sitting down and having a conversation in a home.”
The fireplace is littered with UI references, even if some are subtle.
Faded in the lower corner of the wood is the UI’s “Ricker logo,” an older logo that in recent years has been replaced across much of campus by the “Block I.” Light shines through a cutout of the same logo in each of the two sconces. On the mantel sit two ceramic “fu dogs,” like the ones in the garden of the same name at Allerton Park. A painting of rose hips, a native plant, hangs directly above the fire.
Dillavou and the team she leads used to have their weekly meetings around a large table in the building’s ample conference room. But the room was simply too large and impersonal, Dillavou decided, so before the pandemic forced most employees to work from home, they began having their meetings in her office instead.
“I think the fireplace lends itself to the warmth you need to build a team that we might not have in other spaces,” she said. “Whether it’s alumni coming in to sit down and talk or whether it’s a member of the team, it just creates a connection that you can’t do across a desk or across a conference table, quite frankly.”
Illini Union
The original purpose of student unions across the country, according to Illini Union Marketing Director Erik Riha, was that they would be “the living room or hearth of the campus.”
The fireplaces in the Illini Union, designed in the style of the Italian Renaissance movement of the 18th century, serves that purpose. While the fireplaces on other campuses were used to heat their buildings, there’s no evidence the ones at the Illini Union were used that way “based on the pristine condition of the original hearths,” Riha said.
While they have never been used for heat, the fireplaces, including one with a hand-carved mantel in the Pine Lounge, serve as a way for students to feel like they’re at home.