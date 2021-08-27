CHAMPAIGN — A combination of a deluge of online orders, a longer process to fulfill them and a staff about half its usual size has prompted the Illini Union Bookstore to halt online orders until the bottleneck can be cleared.
Manager Tod Petrie said the temporary suspension was caused by waves of students all placing online orders for textbooks right after their first classes ended over the first three days of this week.
“Everyone hits send at the same time after they go to classes,” he said Thursday. “When we get 2,000 orders a day and have 120 people working, it takes time.”
Petrie estimates the pause on online orders will last another two to three days, perhaps until Monday afternoon.
The bookstore also briefly ran out of I-Clickers — devices students use to mark attendance and participate in classes — on Monday, but 1,000 more arrived Thursday and another 1,000 are on the way.
From what Petrie can tell, students are just used to ordering online after 18 months of different restrictions. Combine that with the longer process to fulfill online orders and fewer staff members, and a bottleneck was pretty much inevitable, he said.
“It takes about seven times longer for someone to place an online order versus taking the book off the shelf,” he said. “If they order online, we have to print the order, sort them, pull it off the shelf, audit the order and ring it up, box it and bring it up two flights of stairs before the customer checks it out.”
Last year, students had to order textbooks online to avoid crowding the smaller basement space.
In-store pickup is still available from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
Some bits of good news though: Petrie said the excitement of returning students is palpable, and they’ve by and large been complying with the indoor mask mandate.
“Everyone’s doing well with the masks. I like that,” he said. “Probably 99 percent are doing it without being reminded.”