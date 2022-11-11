CHAMPAIGN — Former Illini athletes Andreas Silbermann and Molly Hein will return to campus today wearing a different kind of uniform.
The pair are now serving their country in the Army — Silbermann as a captain and Hein as a first lieutenant — and will play a visible role in this weekend’s Military Appreciation Day football game against Purdue.
You might notice the pilots today — Veterans Day — as they guide a pair of UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters above campus in a test run for Saturday’s gameday demonstration.
“I can always remember the first time I took off in a Black Hawk; I was like, ‘Wow, I have all the power in the world,’” Silbermann said. “It’s the handle that provides all the power in it.
“It’s just an incredible feeling, being able to maneuver something that looks like it really shouldn’t fly.”
It’s a unique homecoming for the pilots.
Silbermann, a member of the Illinois men’s gymnastics team in 2017 and ’18, and Hein, an Illini swimmer from 2016-’20, were members of the UI’s Army ROTC program.
Hein — whose older sister, Stephanie, was also a swimmer at Illinois — was drawn to the ROTC program despite not having much of an idea of it prior to her senior year at Arrowhead High School in Heartland, Wis.
She was already interested in serving when Stephanie, then a senior at the UI, relayed what she’d heard in a presentation that the ROTC program made to the athletic teams.
They were “talking about how at the university, it was possible to do both,” Hein said. “She had known that I kind of wanted to do something like that, so she told me about it. And right then and there I decided, ‘This is what I want to do.’”
There were long days — plenty of them — as they took on the rigors associated with training to become commissioned officers and playing Division I sports at the same time.
Plenty of understanding from instructors and head coaches helped along the way, too. Hein would occasionally need to prioritize a big meet over her ROTC duties, or attend field training rather than a practice.
“I was really grateful that both sides were supportive,” Hein said. “All it took was just some good communication and understanding from both sides, and they all helped me out.”
Silbermann was a junior when Hein was a freshman and served as her first ROTC squad leader. Both continued on to flight school and now serve in the same battalion of the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell on the Kentucky-Tennessee border.
“She could have gone anywhere,” Silbermann said. “Both of us could have gone anywhere. There are lots of different Black Hawk bases around the U.S.”
Their shared past has allowed the duo to become close over the years.
“It’s really great, because we can talk about Illini football doing really well and have fun with that together and then also get to arrange stuff like this,” Hein said. “It’s super cool to have someone that not only went to the same university, but we both understand kind of the woes and the grind of what being an athlete was like while trying to manage a rigorous academic schedule, and also ROTC.”
Planning Saturday’s demonstration was relatively easy. It started with a conversation between Hein and Silbermann, which led to Hein reaching out to a former professor of military science. That led to them submitting a request, which was approved with little issue.
They’ll fly in from Kentucky on Friday and tour the air around Memorial Stadium and State Farm Center, with an aim to stage their static demonstration on the latter’s west side.
“We’re going to try and land on the west side of State Farm around 8 a.m.” Saturday, Silbermann said. “We’re going to have two aircraft. We’ll have one aircraft land while the other one circles; it’s just going to do a big pattern pretty much around State Farm and the stadium.
“We’ll be flying low. So it’ll be a spectacle for people to witness a pretty powerful aircraft flying right over their heads coming into a landing.”
Both will fly alongside a pilot in command — neither has progressed to that level quite yet — with a crew of roughly 10 on hand to assist the effort.
“I can’t wait to show everyone in Champaign and all the fans and maybe some young kids out there what Army aviation is all about,” Hein said. “Not everyone gets to see military aircraft every day, especially helicopters that can land anywhere. So I’m super pumped that people get to see that and hopefully stop by and take a look at the aircraft and see what we do.”
Fans will be able to see as much of the aircraft as they’d like after they land.
“Honestly, I’d prefer doing the static display, just landing right next to the stadium and being able to interact with civilians and veterans and students, and be present at the game,” Silbermann said. “I’m really excited that’s the way it played out.”
Hein and Silbermann will also take part in the pregame coin toss with a 101st Airborne Division coin, along with the rest of the crew involved. Game time is 11 a.m. Saturday.
Appearing in front of crowds isn’t new for the former athletes. Silbermann earned recognition for being a part of the gymnastics team that won the Big Ten championship in 2018.
Saturday’s experience, however, will be a bit different.
“I’ve never been out in military uniform, so it’s going to be a little different standing out kind of in the crowd,” Silbermann said. “And I’ve never gotten to do a coin toss or be a part of that, so it’s going to be a very unique experience.”
It’s yet another opportunity for those in the crowd to take inspiration.
“I’m really excited that we get to share this moment with some people and maybe some fans and young kids out there will be inspired by what we do and want to join one day,” Hein said.