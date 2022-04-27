URBANA — With a 10-page essay to write, a documentary to edit, a festival to plan and a few exams to study for, there’s little that can tear University of Illinois junior Maggie Morris away from academics right now.
Except riding a zip line on the Quad. She had to add that to her bucket list.
“I’ve never done a zip line before. I thought I might as well try it while I’m on campus,” Morris said.
Tuesday afternoon, she donned the latching gear, climbed the 28-foot tower and slid along the mobile zip line right in front of the Illini Union, cheering on her way down.
“It was a little daunting. I have a slight fear of heights. But once I was on, it was fun — just like a roller coaster,” Morris said, before throwing her backpack over her shoulder and going right back to work.
Whether they learned from word-of-mouth, social media or from just passing by, hundreds of UI students patiently awaited their turn on the rented contraption.
It was part of “Last Chance Week,” a lineup of events meant to help students decompress before their classes conclude next week. The week is funded and organized by the student-run Illini Union Board, which uses a portion of student fees to sponsor events throughout the year.
Hosted April 24-30, the week kicked off Sunday with Spring Jam headliner Yung Gravy, who performed at State Farm Center for thousands of UI fans. The board selected the Minnesota rapper as this year’s artist.
On Monday, the board hosted a meet-and-greet with two beloved cast members from the hit sitcom “The Office” at Foellinger Auditorium. Leslie David Baker, who played Stanley Hudson, and Kate Flannery, who played Meredith Palmer, answered students’ questions for two hours.
“They were super funny and nice. It was really nostalgic for a lot of people who grew up watching ‘The Office,’” said senior Tomas Baliutavicius, an Illini Union board member.
Baliutavicius did Tuesday’s first test-ride before the zip-lining commenced. He said this was the first “Last Chance Week” held since the pandemic started.
“We thought if there’s a zip line out here, there are definitely going to be some people who want to ride it,” he said.
Seniors Bianca Savant, Destini Jones and Shruthi Mekala were among the first in the line after someone posted the flier for the event in their shared group chat. Mekala was the only one with zip-line experience, but her buddies weren’t intimidated.
“I just want some spice in my life,” Jones said as she waited in line.
Today, students will get to play laser tag from 7 to 11 p.m. in the union’s I-Rooms. The week caps off with a “Succulents and Smoothies” snack and craft session at the Courtyard Cafe, two screenings of the 2021 Oscar-winning film “King Richard” and a stress-relief event on Monday, just three days before Reading Day.
“People are really stressed with finals coming up,” Jones said. “It’s a good way to have a bit of fun and take our mind off things.”