CHAMPAIGN — If you want to help your kids improve their ability to multi-task, try getting them to drink more water, new research at the University of Illinois suggests.
When a study group of children ages 9-11 drank more water over four days, the kids weren’t just better hydrated, according to UI Kinesiology Professor Naiman Khan, the study leader. They also chalked up faster reaction times in a task-switching exercise done at computers.
Also a dietician, Khan said about half of kids in the U.S. aren’t sufficiently hydrated.
And while the detrimental effects of extreme dehydration on the body are known, he said, “what we don’t know is how not consuming enough water on a regular basis affects health.”
Only a handful of studies have looked at the effects of hydration on cognition in children, Khan and his co-authors said in their published study. That’s a concerning knowledge gap, they wrote, because kids can be at a higher risk for insufficient hydration since they rely on adults for regular access to water and have a higher daily water requirement relative to body mass.
Khan said his research lab has studied the impact of diet on cognitive health in children, and the goal was to see if water intake would be important to kids’ cognitive health — especially since water has the advantage of being a low-cost and available intervention in the U.S.
“To be able to leverage water would be a wonderful thing if there would be some benefits to cognitive health in children,” he said.
There were 75 central Illinois kids who participated in the research published in The Journal of Nutrition.
Their hydration levels were consistent with what’s seen on a national level, Khan said, meaning many were already so poorly hydrated, it was difficult to further reduce their hydration levels.
The children drank a half-liter of water a day for four days and 2.5 liters of water a day for another four days.
They were asked to perform three different tasks at computers to measure certain cognitive skills and provided urine samples to measure their hydration levels.
Of the three tasks kids were asked to do, only the multi-tasking test performance was impacted by water intake. How the kids performed on two other tasks measuring attention and inhibition wasn’t affected.
How much water is enough for kids? Maybe more than parents think.
Among children ages 9-13, boys need 2.4 liters (about 10 cups) a day of total water in their daily diets and girls in the same age group need 2.1 liters (nearly nine cups) a day, according to Dietary Reference Intakes guidelines.
That’s taking into account fluids from all sources in the diet, including foods and a variety of beverages — though, Khan said, the recommended sources of fluids is non-sweetened beverages, with as much as possible being plain water.
While some children may not be taking in enough water because they depend on adults to provide it, there are other reasons kids living in this corner of the world may be insufficiently hydrated, Khan said.
Unlike adults, children rely a lot on thirst to tell them when they need to drink water, “but what’s been shown is thirst isn’t a good way to determine what our hydration is,” he said.
He hopes to get a better handle on how limited access to drinking water during school hours might also contribute to hydration levels in kids.
Because children spend so much of their time at school, schools are one avenue for intervention, he said.
Another avenue is parents setting a good example by drinking enough water themselves and serving water at the dinner table, according to Khan.
Parents should further keep an eye out to make sure their kids are drinking enough water on a regular basis, he said.
“I think a lot of times, this gets missed,” Khan said.