CHAMPAIGN — For Tony Pomonis, relocating to Florida for a new job is going to be bittersweet.
The former managing partner of Merry-Ann’s Diner, Pomonis will be leaving his current job as director of development of the University of Illinois Foundation on Friday.
He’s set to begin his new position Sept. 12 as executive director of advancement for the College of Science at the University of Central Florida.
He couldn’t turn down this amazing opportunity, Pomonis said.
But his roots are in Champaign.
“We’ve loved so many people here,” he said.
A 43-year-old married father of three, Pomonis grew up in the restaurant business, working since his childhood in the restaurants his late father, Anastase “Stacy” Pomonis, started after coming to the U.S. from Greece in 1961.
Some of the restaurants launched by his father, all in Champaign, included the former Autumn Tree, former Chuck Wagon Diner, former Taffies and Merry-Ann’s Diner. Tony Pomonis recalls pouring water at Autumn Tree when he was 4 and busing tables at Taffies when he was in the third grade.
“It was just something that was part of my DNA,” he said.
His dad advised him not to do what he was doing — to find a job with regular hours and vacation time, Pomonis recalled.
“I was a bad listener,” he said.
While he was managing Merry-Ann’s Diner at 1510 S. Neil St., Tony Pomonis said he and his friend, Juan Campos, came up with plans to open other Merry-Ann’s locations in downtown Champaign, Urbana and Normal — all of which have since closed.
Pomonis, a UI alum, said he took on more work for the restaurant business when his dad became ill. He also got married and started a family, and his wife, Christina, began urging him to take one day off a week, he said.
Pomonis began contemplating a different kind of career, especially in early 2015, when he had to go out to work on a Sunday night in an ice storm and leave his wife home alone with their 6-day-old son, who had colic, he recalled.
Meanwhile, he’d met with a UI development officer over coffee and, after learning more about what that job involved, he recalled saying, “I want to be you when I grow up,” he said.
At age 35, he drafted his first resume and cover letter and applied to the UI, getting his first job there as assistant director of fund development for the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences in August 2015. He’s been working in his current position since 2017.
Pomonis, who currently lives with his family in Monticello, last year co-founded another venture called Cognitive Empowerment Consulting Group, which provides training and resources on ethical and legal issues related to cognitive impairment.
Pomonis has also been active in the community. He serves on Kirby Medical Center’s foundation board and on the parish council of Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church. He’s a former vice chair and board member of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois and former fundraising coordinator for the Summer Youth Employment Program for Unit 4 schools.
Pomonis credits many strong women who have influenced him in his life — among them two sisters, Melissa Klimek and Mary Anna Pomonis; his former grade school principal, the late Hester Suggs; United Way of Champaign County CEO Sue Grey, who had been a counselor in an after-school program he attended; Jean Driscoll, who worked with him at the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; and Antoinette Burton, director of the UI Humanities Research Institute.
Pomonis said he also found a mentor in Edward Ewald, executive vice president of the UI Foundation. And he learned a lot from his dad.
One thing his dad taught him that he’s taken to heart, especially when he started over with a new career and with the move he’s about to make:
“He said, ‘Show me a man who takes no risks in life and I will show you the saddest man on earth,’” Pomonis recalled.
With his stepmother in Champaign currently operating Merry-Ann’s Diner, there will still be a Pomonis in the community, Tony Pomonis said, and he’s planning to return for some Illinois basketball games.
“Champaign is home,” he said. “It will always be home. We will always love this place.”