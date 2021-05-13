URBANA — University of Illinois architecture Professor Kevin Hinders was walking honors students through the Quad one day several years ago — speaking about the environment on campus — when a student who wasn’t in the class came up and gave him a kiss on the cheek.
“You should have seen the faces of all of my kids,” Hinders said. “They were like, ‘Holy cow.’ And I introduce her as my daughter, and there was a little bit of relief” among the group.
Over the last 15 years, those moments have been relatively common for him.
His and wife Mary’s eldest, Maria, began studying at the UI in 2006. Since then, at least one their five children has attended the school.
Once in awhile, he’d see them randomly, and he’d even leave his office door open for them to use his printer or sneak a quick nap.
Mostly, it was like they were away at any other school, especially when each was a freshman exploring a new world. As their time in college progressed, they each came home more and more to do laundry and eat a home-cooked dinner, sometimes bringing home a friend or two.
“They were all able to branch out,” Mary said. “They made new friendships, but on the flip side, it was really fun, because we could have friends over for Sunday dinner and get to know their friends a little bit more than someone whose parents are farther away.”
Each time a Hinders child had graduated, Kevin has been at the ceremony, standing on the stage to hand them their diploma. On Friday, he’ll do it for the final time for his youngest child, also named Kevin.
“I’m used to being with the other faculty, so when you’re doing with your own kid, it’s kind of an honor,” Kevin said. “It touches home.”
After meeting in Washington, D.C., and living in various cities, Kevin and Mary moved to Champaign-Urbana in 1990, shortly after they began having children, to be closer to Mary’s family in LaSalle and Kevin’s family in Dayton, Ohio.
While the family was deeply connected to the UI, where Mary received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in architecture, Kevin and Mary were under no assumption that Maria, Christiana, Gina, Julia and Kevin would attend the UI. With each, they visited multiple schools, and with each, it wound up being the right fit, even though they all studied different things.
The younger Kevin grew up with at least one sibling attending college in town since he was 8 years old. He learned the ins and outs of college, and by the time he reported to school in the summer of 2017 to join the football team as a preferred walk-on, he knew campus well.
He enjoyed having his parents nearby while being secluded on campus. His freshman year, the only one he spent on the football team, he’d see his parents at tailgates before every game, and as school went on, he’d head home regularly while enjoying the seclusion of campus.
On Friday, he’ll see his dad on campus as a student for the final time, this time on stage at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts as he graduates. While the family has been through this process five times, they agree that this graduation will be different.
“I think it might be a little more emotional,” the younger Kevin said. “It’ll be closing the book as a family and for me individually as well.
“I feel like the University of Illinois is so big, so some of the time it’s going to be, like, your dean handing you the diploma. And I couldn’t tell you who my dean is. The university is so large that you can feel so small. But when it’s my dad, that’s pretty cool.”