Before Saturday’s football kickoff, Capt. Christian Telle will have one of the coolest seats in the house; hurtling over Memorial Stadium at nearly 300 mph in an A-10 Thunderbolt fighter jet.
“It’s a pretty amazing feeling to be able to fly a fighter jet. It’s something I’ve wanted to do since I was 7 years old,” Telle said. “And then being able to fly over my alma mater, that’s pretty much as cool as it gets.”
Telle and Lt. Col. Nate Sunderland, both University of Illinois alums, will be conducting a pregame flyover before the Illini face Rutgers. Both are pilots in the Air Force’s 122nd Fighter Wing, stationed at the Indiana Air National Guard in Fort Wayne.
So how’d they get the gig? Well, they asked nicely.
“Nate was like, ‘Hey, we should see if we could do a flyover at the U of I,’ and I said, ‘that’d be pretty cool,’” Telle recalled.
The pair couldn’t find any online requests for flyovers from the UI. So they called the athletic department, and the staff found the perfect date: Military Appreciation Day, set for Oct. 30, 2021.
Telle is living out a near-lifelong dream, but his path wasn’t always in the sky. The campus he’ll be soaring over Saturday is the same one he once arrived at to become a dentist.
He was intent on powering through even more tough introductory chemistry courses until a fateful conversation with his freshman year roommate in Bromley Hall.
Turns out, his roommate’s father was an F-4 and F-16 pilot for the Springfield Air National Guard.
That fact transported Telle back to his 7-year-old self, watching the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels aerobatics show. He became enamored with the idea of flying for a living.
“My whole life, I didn’t realize how feasible it was to become a fighter pilot,” Telle said. “I didn’t pursue it until then.”
When sophomore year started, Telle got to work. He registered for flight classes through the UI’s aviation program at Willard, and changed his major to Ag Business; he figured it’d be a good fallback if flight didn’t work out. And he joined the agriculture fraternity on campus, Alpha Gamma Rho.
After obtaining his private pilot’s license and graduating in 2016, Telle went through more than two years of additional training across the country, including a stop at the Davis-Monthan Air Force base in Tucson, Ariz. That’s where Telle trained in the A-10 jet he’ll use on Saturday.
He applied to “nearly every fighter squadron in the Midwest,” and now works full-time at Fort Wayne. In the Air Guard, the location is more static than the Air Force, he said, where assignments can shift every three to four years.
Telle also serves as the training officer for the squadron, making sure his colleagues meet their annual requirements.
“I get to fly a jet as well, so I can’t complain too much,” Telle said.
He and Sunderland will fly to Willard Airport on Friday and store their jets there until the big show the next morning.
If all goes well, the flyover will be perfectly timed with the end of the national anthem, with the assistance of the jets’ internal programming and GPS systems.
“We plug in the times that we need to be over the stadium, and the jet will tell us when we need to turn inbound, and the speed we need to go to get there at the right time,” Telle said. “It’s not really magic, we have a lot of help.”
Since Willard is only about five miles away from the stadium, the UI alums will head up to see the game for themselves. Telle attended the home opener versus Nebraska in late August.
After that, Telle will mill about his old campus and see what’s new — and lost — from his time there.
“I need to go on campus a little bit and look at old places I’ve been to, though I hear they tore down all the bars I used to like,” he said.