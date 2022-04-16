CHAMPAIGN — Fred Ranck was an “introverted nerd” from Hancock County in western Illinois when he came to the University of Illinois in the 1960s.
He credits his skills learned in the Fighting Illini Army Reserve Officers Training Corps program for much of his success serving in Vietnam.
A 1967 graduate of the university, he earned an active-duty commission as an officer and served two combat tours of duty in Vietnam, where he earned two Silver Stars, three Bronze Stars and four Purple Hearts.
“I learned how to work with others. I learned how to head up a team, an Army unit,” he said. “I learned how to guide them and manage for successful outcomes. All of that I learned from Army ROTC. I can’t think of another venue or path that” would have led to more success.
Ranck spoke to cadets at an ROTC honors ceremony Thursday night. He will be inducted into the Fighting Illini Battalion Army ROTC Hall of Fame on May 6.
“It was a great opportunity to give remarks to the newest group of cadets who will soon be officers ... and to meet and talk with them,” he said.
Lt. Col. Dan Johnson, professor and head of the Department of Military Science and Army ROTC at the UI, said Ranck’s speech was “definitely enlightening” from “somebody with the experience of two combat tours of Vietnam.”
“His words definitely fell on listening ears,” Johnson said, adding that some cadets requested Ranck be brought back for more group and one-on-one time about his experiences in Vietnam and being a decorated war veteran. “They are more than impressed by his ability to communicate and portray his experiences as an officer in the thick of combat.”
Ranck, 78, graduated from the UI with a bachelor’s degree in physics and a split minor in math and chemistry. After his service in Vietnam, he returned and earned degrees in transportation engineering and engineering and had a lengthy career as an engineer before retiring 10 years ago in Wheaton.
In addition to his U.S. military medals, Ranck earned five Crosses of Gallantry from the Vietnamese Army, having served as a senior adviser to one of its Ranger companies.
Ranck is humble about his recognition for gallantry under fire.
He was awarded one Silver Star for his actions in handling an attack on an American and Vietnamese base in the middle of the night.
“Both of the senior commanders were wounded,” Ranck said. “I found myself as the last officer still on his feet. I got the counterattack organized, cleaned the sappers (enemy) out of our defensive positions, moved units, restored security to the fire base and continued commanding both units until the middle of the next day.”
He earned a second Silver Star for his actions following a North Vietnamese attack that came down from the mountains. The enemy attacked a series of villages along the coast.
“The Ranger company that I was leading was tasked to restore order and to throw them out,” Ranck said. “We did a combined arms attack with armored personnel carriers and essentially walked down the surf line of the South China Sea, attacked and destroyed the enemy battalion that had come in.”
Ranck’s job was to coordinate artillery and airstrikes “right up into the front lines into the end of that day.”
He credited his training for being able to remain calm during combat. During one battle, Ranck had his helmet knocked off “three or four times” by explosions or bullets.
“Diligence and preparation and understanding are what you need to get the job done, a skill I learned in the Army ROTC,” he said. “It’s not so much the person thing. It’s how much you prepare yourself. I can’t praise enough the quality of the instructors that I and my fellow units that were commissioned at the U of I received in preparing us.”
Ranck said most of his wounds were “Band-Aid jobs” — nothing too serious.
His last wound, however, got him sent home. A rocket-propelled grenade relocated his right arm and shoulder to the middle of his chest.
“The first breath was a beaut. It still hurts today,” Ranck said. “I tell people today it only hurts when I breathe. There was nerve damage.”
It was a year and a half before he could raise his arm beyond horizontal.
Like many of those who served in Vietnam, Ranck was not treated kindly when he returned. With his arm still taped to his chest, he was having breakfast one morning in uniform when a man approached and dumped a coffee container on him.
Thankfully, he said, the attitude toward Vietnam veterans has changed in this country.
Ranck met his “lifetime sweetheart,” Ellen, while both were at the UI. They had two sons and five grandchildren. She passed away in September.
Ranck spent the bulk of his professional career as a traffic engineer and worked in the National Safety Council Headquarters and with the Federal Highway Administration.
He will be inducted into the ROTC Hall of Fame along with Bennett Hart, who had more than 50 years of defense, intelligence and national-security experience.