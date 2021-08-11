DALLAS — When selecting a representative to handle his name/image/likeness opportunities, Illini men’s basketball player Trent Frazier said he “went with the best one available.”
His choice was 2010 Illini grad Brian Bradtke, CEO of B2 (pronounced B-squared) Enterprises, a Dallas-based sports-marketing company.
In the span of 20 years, Bradtke has gone from making high school highlight videos to marketing professional athletes, and now, collegiate ones, too.
“The NIL space is new for everyone, including student-athletes first and foremost, since they’ve never experienced anything like this — legally,” Bradtke said.
B2 Enterprises specializes in off-the-field ventures for clients: the marketing, event planning and social-media-management side of things.
The company’s position as a concierge service blends admittedly well in the name/image/likess world, since collegiate athletes still aren’t allowed to hire agents to explore professional avenues.
And Bradtke happened to land perhaps the most active Illini on the board in Frazier, with five closed deals and five more on the way.
By talking with former football stars Mikey Dudek and Reggie Corbin, Bradtke’s doing marketing for current Illini Brandon Peters and Luke Ford as well.
“I’ve kind of been in a lucky situation, where I can provide that education because I’ve been doing it for the last 10-and-a-half years, just on a higher level,” Bradtke said.
Humble beginnings
Bradtke’s first ever “client” was his childhood friend: Bloomington’s own Michael Hoomanawanui.
A first-team all-state selection in his senior year at Bloomington Central Catholic, Hoomanawanui’s high school highlight tape was put together by Bradtke himself.
Both went on to attend the University of Illinois. Hoomanawanui racked up receptions while Bradtke assisted Ron Zook’s Illini football team with video work, recruiting and a number of other responsibilities before graduating in 2010.
Bradtke moved to Arizona, where he interned with Star Sports Inc. for his last 12 credit hours of school. He later got his MBA at Arizona State University.
Speaking with some of his Illini buddies and connections, Bradtke “saw a void” in sports marketing and public relations.
“All the guys that had met at Illinois while I was there were all signed with different agents, and I didn’t want to make them feel like they had to sign with the agency that I worked for,” Bradtke said. “So I picked their brain and got their thoughts on, if I broke off and there was a voice for the marketing and PR side, and they were all on board.”
His first clients when he founded B2 a decade ago were UI athletes like former cornerback Vontae Davis and Hoomanawanui, and wide receiver Laurent Robinson, who graduated from Illinois State.
The list eventually grew to professional clients, including NFL wide receiver and commentator Nate Burleson, Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson and Rams punter Johnny Hekker.
Exploring name/image/likeness
What does a typical day look like handling marketing for college athletes?
Pitching a lot of local companies and brands, reviewing contracts for those deals, supervising video or photoshoots, Bradtke said.
And of course, education, which is the “biggest adjustment” compared to professional clients.
“A lot of these student-athletes, they have no clue,” he said. “And they have people sliding into their DMs, reaching out in any form trying to work with them.”
Many companies have also never worked with an athlete or influencer before and might not have the proper contractual details ironed out, he said.
“You see a lot of poor deals done, you see a lot of athletes chasing the low-hanging fruit, and I made that a point to all of my guys: On the professional level and NIL level, we don’t do that. We’re here for the long-term relationships.”
Some big red flags he looks for:
— Termination clauses tied to poor performance or injuries of the athlete.
— Grabs for the athlete’s licensing rights or taking away the opportunity to trademark or create a personal logo.
“Sometimes, it’s a little scary knowing that the athletes may be getting taken advantage of or not know what something is,” he said. “I’m just glad to be there for my guys.”
There are still rules Bradtke’s discovering in the name/image/likeness world as well.
At one point, Bradtke and Frazier were planning to do a regular giveaway to fans with some of Frazier’s old game-worn, team-issued shoes.
But UI athletics said otherwise.
“We learned we wouldn’t be able to do anything with the shoes because that’s technically the athletic department’s property given away to (Frazier) for free, while he’s still a student-athlete,” Bradtke said.
Financial opportunities
Will there be opportunities out there for every athlete to get “almost seven figures” in name/image/likeness deals, which Alabama football coach Nick Saban claims quarterback Bryce Young has obtained?
Obviously, that’s a bit ludicrous, and Bradtke doubts that it’s a fair financial report as much as an inflated recruiting ploy by the savvy Saban.
But depending on the location, the branding of the company and the local, regional or national reach of the athlete, “opportunities are endless,” he said.
“A side of it that doesn’t get a lot of attention is if you have a lot of followers on YouTube and Twitch, a lot of passive income can be made if you’re a video gamer,” he said.
And companies are looking for these opportunities. Some of the businesses Bradtke’s worked with had already carved out an area in their marketing budgets for name/image/likeness work, he said.
Bradtke believes in the opportunities for non-revenue sports. The bigger deals are going to be the revenue sports, “your point guards, your quarterbacks, the ones that are flashy and on TV every day,” he said, but companies might be looking for particular partnerships.
Stuff like product exchange deals might be common for those non-revenue athletes, he said. Some brand might be looking for athletes in the sport who are of a particular demographic or identity, for a marketing campaign or something else.
Using Frazier’s upcoming Hoopeston autograph signing as a model: Bradtke said Frazier will get “a large majority” of the proceeds, with a guaranteed amount up front from Bricks and Ivy and some money for every $25 autograph and $39 VIP pass that’s sold.
As for jersey sales, “we’re working on that right now with local manufacturers, stores and brands, but it’s right around the corner,” he said. “Jersey sales should be able to have the last name on the back.”
Considering the adjectives Bradtke uses to describe the Illini fan base — “crazy, passionate, fanatic” — he sees plenty of windows for athletes to make bank.
“Here in Dallas, student-athletes are competing with the Cowboys, Mavs and Stars,” he said. “In Champaign, orange and blue everywhere, U of I, and a lot of opportunities for athletes to be brand ambassadors.”