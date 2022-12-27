URBANA — The University of Illinois President’s House, though lovely, is more than just a pretty face.
It’s an office, an event venue and a showcase for beautiful art, furniture and architecture. But maybe most important, it’s a home, filled with memories of the families who have lived there over the decades.
The 14,000-square-foot home on Florida Avenue in Urbana was completed in 1931. It was designed by University of Illinois supervising architect James White and prominent New York City architect Charles Platt and approved by the University’s board of trustees.
Trustees also chose the location for the home, situating it near a swath of land the horticulture department was developing as a laboratory for students and staff, and that is now the site of the Idea Garden, Arboretum and Japan House.
Built in the Georgian Revival style to complement other buildings on the south end of campus, its construction was not without controversy. Completed in the midst of the Great Depression, there was pushback from the general public who felt it was an unnecessarily extravagant expenditure. Though the home was paid for with income generated by the university and not with state funds, that was small consolation to the people who were suffering under the weight of a catastrophic economic downturn.
The home has hosted 13 presidents and their families since its completion. Much like the White House, there are public and private portions of the home, and the family has the run of the residence while living there. There are no public tours for this reason, but it does play host to a variety of events throughout the year, giving lucky guests a glimpse of the classic interior.
Though it is a working residence, there are personal touches throughout, with many of the former inhabitants leaving their mark.
President Timothy Killeen (2015-present) and his wife, Roberta Johnson Killeen, have filled the home with books, music, art and a few intricate Lego creations, including a replica of the Titanic that the Killeens built with their children.
The library, located in the heart of the main floor, is a favorite room for the Killeens. With its cozier size, warm honey-colored wood-panel walls, black-and-white marble fireplace, book-lined walls and beautiful views of the expansive, tree-filled backyard, it beckons family and friends alike. Candid family photos are interspersed among the books along with small framed photos of every president and his wife who have lived in the home.
When the Killeens moved in, as with every other family who came before them, they hung their own art, ranging from an elegant crane print in the formal dining room to an intricately stitched tapestry in one of the guest bedrooms. They also had the opportunity to choose pieces from the Krannert Art Museum collection to display in their new home.
Dena Bagger, director of special events for the president’s office, said curators at the museum gather a variety of items from their collection that can handle the conditions of the home and that fit the available spaces. Then the sitting president and their spouse can select what they wish to display during their time in the home.
Some of the pieces that were done by Illinois artists have stayed with the house through the terms of several presidents, including two oil paintings of corn fields by Harry Breen of Champaign in the library, a watercolor painting of yellow lilies by Charlotte Nesmith Brady of Seymour in the upstairs hallway, a wall-sized self portrait by Kenneth Holder of Bloomington in the solarium, and at least two paintings by Judith Ikenberry that hang in the kitchen and the first lady’s waiting room.
At the other end of the house is another space favored by the Killeens. The half-moon shaped solarium with its glossy green slate floor and French doors leading to sunny patios on the side and back of the house is light and airy and filled with houseplants, sheet music and Killeen’s guitar. It is also home to four stained glass panels depicting colorful flora and fauna based on the gardens of the University. Commissioned by former President Robert Easter (2012-2015) and his wife, Cheryl, as a gift to the university, it was designed by Nan Goggin, former professor and director of the UI School of Art and Design, and executed by her husband, Ron Sentowski.
There is also a third floor and a basement, though they don’t get as much use as the rest of the home.
The third floor acted as one of Killeen’s impromptu office spaces during the pandemic, Bagger said, but previous residents used it as their private retreat. There are multiple bedrooms, a sewing room, two bathrooms and storage space on the third floor, offering plenty of room to host a large number of official guests as well as friends and family. The Ikenberrys’ two sons had their bedrooms on the third floor, and the Easters’ grandchildren stayed there when they came to visit.
“Our oldest granddaughter loved claiming a third-floor bedroom, and she had her 12th birthday party at the house,” Cheryl Easter said.
The Easters’ grandchildren were “amazed at the size of the house the first time they visited,” Cheryl said, “and enjoyed deciding where they would sleep.”
Hide and seek was popular inside the house as was the Easter egg hunt they held out in the yard. “They were not always able to find all the eggs, and months later Rodney (the groundskeeper) would discover one when he was mowing,” she said.
Of course, the backyard has been the site of many family and University events besides Easter egg hunts. “The house is beautifully sited on six acres, and those acres provided places for large Illini tent parties and our sons’ football games,” Judith Ikenberry said.
Mary White, wife of former President B. Joseph White (2005-2009), has fond memories of the many “planned events and impromptu moments” at the home. ”Hosting the opening receptions of Ebertfest stands out,” she said. In particular, the opening night of My Fair Lady came to mind. “On a gorgeous evening, with Roger and Chaz (Ebert) in attendance, women arrived wearing extraordinary hats like those in the famous (Royal) Ascot scene in the film.”
The Whites also recall the night they hosted a spur-of-the-moment dinner party for Sheila Johnson, an alumna who was being honored by the UI School of Music. They were unable to book a last-minute restaurant reservation, so the Whites hosted Johnson and her family and friends at the President’s House. “Staff had all gone home for the night,” recall the Whites. “Mary rushed to Schnucks and bought the ingredients for dinner for twenty. An hour later, we and the whole gang were cooking away — at the grill, in the kitchen, setting the table – while someone was playing the grand piano in the living room. Dinner was relaxed, convivial and memorable. A good time was had by all!”
The grand piano in the drawing room features in a Killeen family memory as well. In 2018, the Killeens hosted former U.S. President Barack Obama at the house where he was presented with the Paul H. Douglas Award. “It was an immense honor, and such an exciting time here as we prepared for that special day,” Roberta said. “We were delighted that our son, Cormac Killeen, had the chance to serve as the pianist for the ceremony. When Tim thanked Cormac in his remarks as the event was underway, we had a chance to capture a photo of President Obama applauding Cormac — which is priceless for us!”