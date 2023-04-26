CHAMPAIGN — Is the University of Illinois making a difference? That’s a fundamental issue Chancellor Robert Jones said keeps him up at night.
“I worry about losing that land grant mission and the impact we’ve had across the world,” he said. “And if there’s anything that keeps me up, it’s trying to make sure that during my tenure at this university and when it’s time for me to step out of this role and allow for the next leader to come on board, that we really have worked together as a university community to make the place better than it was when I started here in 2016.”
Jones was speaking Tuesday — along with members of his senior leadership team — in a panel discussion about the future of the university.
The discussion, held at the I Hotel and Conference Center, Champaign, attracted a crowd.
With all the challenges facing higher education right now, the issue keeping interim Provost Bill Bernhard awake, he initially joked, is “nothing.”
But Bernhard went on to describe a question he once got from a student who asked him how he and someone he typically disagrees with could be such good friends.
And here’s what does keep him up at night, he said:
“How do we, as a campus, how do we, as higher education, teach people to disagree productively, how do we convince them to come at disagreement with curiosity, with patience, with humility, with grace, and how do we do this in a political culture and immediate environment that values none of those things,” he said.
“It really is important, and I think we have in higher education a responsibility to take that on, to help people understand and build those sorts of connections,” Bernhard said. “Because if we don’t, we’re going to be seen as part of the problem, as part of the disagreements, and we’ll lose even more trust and faith from the public.”
For Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Danita Brown Young, the issue keeping her up at night is students’ basic needs and the mental health of students and staff.
“If students do not have their basic needs met, meaning housing or food or child care, mental-health services, transportation, then they’re not going to be able to focus and study in the classroom,” she said. “And so making sure that we are addressing the big needs of our students is going to be critical to addressing and achieving that success for our students.”
For Vice Chancellor for Diversity Gioconda Guerra Perez, it’s making sure the entire campus community and community of stakeholders understand that they’re seen, cared for and valued.
“One of the issues that we have seen that, interestingly is becoming very difficult to achieve, is to bring people together, to have conversations, and how do we become a robust, a diverse, inclusive, accessible equitable institution,” she said. “How do we do that? To answer those questions for us is very important.”
Vice Chancellor for Administration and Operations Michael DeLorenzo said for him, the worry is anything that impacts the ability to “do what we do,” he said, “but probably campus safety is the biggest one.”
Among other issues discussed, a few students in the audience weren’t satisfied with comments they heard about whether the university is on track to fully divest from fossil fuels by 2025.
“There is no disagreement regarding the merits in our collective fight against climate change,” said Vice Chancellor for Advancement Barry Benson. “I think everybody can agree that the environment is worth protecting. … I think there’s still space for debate and dialogue about the tools that we utilize to get there.”
Benson also said, “we have engaged with our campus partners at the foundation and certainly the system relative to them managing the endowments, and I know they take this responsibility seriously and look forward to continuing those conversations as we move forward.”
UI freshmen Izzy Wilder and Trey McCallister with Students for Environmental Concerns found the answers inadequate.
“They answered our questions but not in a way we were hoping for,” Wilder said, adding she and others wanted “actual commitment.”
Among other questions from the audience, Vice Chancellor for Research and Innovation Susan Martinis addressed an inquiry about whether national security officials have identified students from mainland China as undercover operatives belonging to the People’s Liberation Army and whether the students would be restricted or subject to more scrutiny.
“There is intense scrutiny on foreign influence from the White House, from the Senate, from the House, and it’s bipartisan,” Martinis said. “We’ve been dealing with this since I’ve been in this position for six years.”
The UI’s response has been to set up a disclosure system, she said.
“This what they want. They just want these activities with China and other foreign governments to be disclosed, so we’ve worked with our community to do this, and I think that we have a pretty good track record,” Martinis said.
She also said that comes with a worry about colleagues with Asian ancestors feeling comfortable and included in their work environment.
“It’s a work in progress, but I feel like the University of Illinois is ahead of the game on disclosing, managing and maintaining a welcoming environment,” she said.