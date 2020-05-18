You might’ve noticed some of his work throughout Champaign-Urbana — State Farm Center, Willard Airport, Memorial Stadium, Beckman Institute — but Joe Vitosky’s service to the University YMCA Building Committee is what landed him the Distinguished Service Award. The University of Illinois Capital Program retiree’s skills and knowledge helped transform the University Y into the facility it is today. The award winner got personal with staff writer Alexandria Kobryn.
What does this award mean to you?
I’m honored to receive this award from the University YMCA. The University Y is one of the oldest, if not the oldest, nonprofits in Champaign-Urbana. It means that the time and energy given to support the University Y is time well spent.
It also means that my peers at the Y believe we’re moving in the right direction or support the direction to enhance the existing physical space, starting with Latzer Hall, while also enhancing programs such as Dump & Run.
These efforts help build community and strengthen relationships with the University and Champaign-Urbana.
How have you been enjoying your retirement? What are some things you’re able to do now that you didn’t have time for before?
Prior to COVID-19, I was able to spend more time with my family (especially our grandkids), travel within and outside the U.S. and volunteer by serving on the Allerton Public Advisory Board, St. Patrick’s Church Facility Advisory Committee and the University YMCA Building Committee.
I’ve been able to take more time to read, do some genealogy work and exercise, which includes running and yoga. A gift from my family was the nudge I needed to take weekly mandolin lessons. All fun and probably not a path to a second career.
As an employee with the UI Capital Programs, what was your favorite project to work on?
I retired as the senior assistant VP of the UI Capital Programs office and was fortunate to be involved with numerous projects at all three UI campuses.
Two projects that truly stand out are the UIUC Beckman Institute and the renovation of the UIUC State Farm Center. Both projects made a significant impact on the campus, had a cohesive project team and are campus landmarks.
Did you always know what you wanted to be growing up?
No, I didn’t know what path I wanted to take until I came to the UIUC campus. After a couple semesters, I settled on completing my degree in finance.
The business operations within the nonprofit/education sector appealed to me, and I was fortunate to have various positions that helped me develop along that path.
If you were to bury a time capsule, what would you put in it?
My time capsule would include our ancestry tree with photos, newspapers/magazines that capture the impact of the pandemic, a two dollar bill, some Doc Watson tunes and Cubs and White Sox caps.
Who are three people, dead or alive, you’d have dinner with?
In today’s environment, my first preference is to have dinner with our daughter, son-in-law and grandkids, plus our son and daughter-in-law. No question.
My second preferences would be Abe Lincoln, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Joe Maddon.
Should they not be available, my alternates would be Phil Jackson or David Grisman.
What’s a piece of advice you’d give to your younger self?
One law, then one rule, that my family knows too well and my grandkids now chant.
One law: Relax and stay focused. One rule: No whining. Stay positive.
What’s your favorite childhood memory?
Family trips to visit my grandparents. The exposure to a smalltown environment in a beautiful setting gave me a different perspective of the world as I was being raised in the city.
If you had a time machine, when/where would you travel?
The Triassic period for a brief visit that I could share with my grandchildren.
Describe the perfect day.
The Cubs or White Sox winning another World Series championship.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would it be?
Croatia is tops on the list.
What do you think the world will look like 100 years from now?
Hopefully, greener in every way.
What’s a guilty pleasure of yours?
A dozen poppy seed kolaczkis — a tasty Polish pastry.
What’s your favorite thing about living in central Illinois?
Urbana-Champaign has been a great place to raise and be near family. We’ve forged relationships with approachable and engaging people with whom we’ve built lasting friendships. We’re fortunate that it is surrounded by its own natural beauty and a multitude of educational experiences.
We’re lifetime Illini fans.