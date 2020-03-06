Good news, UI students: If you stay in school long enough to graduate — something to think about on this Unofficial St. Patrick’s Day — recent history shows it’s likely you’ll land a job in your field in no time. Here are a few numbers of note from the annual ‘Illini Success’ report, which tracked UI grads from the Class of 2019:
$63,515
The average starting salary for full-time employees who graduated in 2019 — a good bit more than the national figure of $51,347, according to a study by Korn Ferry.
93 percent
Grads who landed a ‘first destination’ position within six months — which could be in a job (58 percent), at a grad school (35 percent) or volunteering (less than 1 percent).
47 of 50
Different states where members of the Class of 2019 wound up in a job or grad school, with the Land of Lincoln leading the way — 66 percent overall, 75 percent for those who are from Illinois.
6
Top employers of 2019 UI grads — Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Deloitte, Ernst & Young and JPMorgan Chase. Top grad schools: Illinois, Columbia, Cornell, Northwestern and Cal.