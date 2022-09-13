For the 174th straight poll, the Illini were nowhere to be found when this week’s list of college football’s top 25 teams was released. But Monday’s rankings news was markedly better in other corners of the UI campus, from engineering to accounting, which earned high marks again in the undergraduate edition of U.S. News & World Report’s best-of-higher-ed rankings.
41st
Where Illinois ranks among national universities — six spots better than a year ago and tied with Boston University and William & Mary. Only three Big Ten rivals ranked higher — Northwestern (10th), Michigan (25th) and Wisconsin (38th). Bringing up the Big Ten rear: Nebraska (151st).
20
Undergraduate majors ranked among the top 10 for the UI’s Grainger College of Engineering, headlined by materials (second to MIT) and software (tied for second behind Carnegie Mellon). Also finishing national runner-up: accounting, the crown jewel of the Gies College of Business.
1996
The year the top-ranked program of them all on the UI campus — Library and Information Sciences — began its streak of No. 1-in-the-nation finishes. But that’s in U.S. News and World Report’s graduate school rankings, a list scheduled for release in March.
JEFF D’ALESSIO