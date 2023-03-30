URBANA — Graduate workers at the University of Illinois have ratified a new four-year contract with the school.
The Graduate Employee Organization’s previous contract with the university expired in August 2022.
The new contract runs from fall 2022 to spring 2026, applying some raises and benefits retroactively to the current academic year.
“I’m very excited about the new contract we won and what it means for workers on this campus, this could not have been possible without years of organizing,” GEO co-president Nachiketa Adhikari said.
The nine-month campus minimum salary for graduate employees was raised by 10 percent retroactively for 2022-23, up to $21,230, along with a six percent reappointment raise in year one.
The minimum salary will steadily increase each year to 2025-26’s value of $24,200.
Effective next fall, the university will waive all graduate employees’ transportation fees and international student fees for applicable employees, while adding summertime health care benefits for employees who typically lose coverage without a summer appointment.
“We think this is going to be extremely important to make this campus more accessible for parents or people coming from nontraditional backgrounds,” Adhikari said.
The contract ups the number of days allotted for parental and bereavement leave.
Parental leave is now up to six weeks of paid leave, compared to the previous two weeks paid and four weeks unpaid.
The GEO has more than 2,000 members.
More than 98 percent of voting members approved this new contract, the union said.