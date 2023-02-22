CHAMPAIGN — Shauna Green should reach yet another in a long list of milestones tonight — one made possible with the help of a few thousand of her new friends.
If at least 1,252 fans attend tonight’s regular-season home finale against Nebraska — which seems a given, considering that’s 500-plus fewer than showed up for a November exhibition against Quincy — Green will become the first Illini women’s basketball coach whose team drew at least 50,000 fans in her first season.
The former Dayton coach has made it a point to encourage fans to come out this season.
Every little bit helps, but no doubt the higher win total is the main factor for the attendance jump. Illinois, ranked 25th in this week’s AP Top 25 poll, is 20-7 overall and 10-6 in the Big Ten with just a Sunday trip to Rutgers remaining before next week’s Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis.
The 10 conference wins match the program total in the previous six seasons combined — five under predecessor Nancy Fahey and one under Matt Bollant.
Green appreciates the support, saying after 6,299 watched Sunday’s 85-62 win over Penn State at State Farm Center: “It was awesome. It was awesome. Over 6,000. I was hoping that we could break 6,000 today. ... I knew right away just kind of looking up there.”
“Our players deserve to play in front of an electric crowd and a full house,” she said. “That’s how it should be; just be grateful for the community.”
Illini junior forward Kendall Bostic appreciates the uptick in support, “where we’ve built this program from. I think it’s really special,” and she said it shows the fans “believe in us now.
“Giving that (20 wins) back to the community after years of not being able to is huge.”
While Illinois’ average home attendance doesn’t rank toward the top of the Big Ten (10th at 3,482 per game), it’s still considerably better than in recent years. Iowa leads the league by a wide margin with an average attendance of 10,449 a game, far ahead of second-place Indiana (7,361).
The Illini averaged 1,237 fans a game last season, with just 18,549 turning out for all 15 home games.
Julia Greuel, Illinois athletics’ assistant director of marketing and fan development, said several new touches have made the fan experience more exciting, some of which were suggested by the coaching staff, including the pyro fire during the introduction of starting lineups and a light show.
“Our administration has been buying in and putting in more resources to make our environment more like the men’s games,” Greuel said.
All are welcome, especially high schools girls’ basketball teams. Students from 11 high school teams were on hand Sunday.
One of them was Oakwood High School, which got the five-star treatment, including a pregame tour of the women’s practice facility from Illini recruiting director Emily Durr.
Oakwood coach Stephanie Marsh said her players “loved it.”
“Just to see their practice floor, all the open space and where they work out, all the weights and different options they have,” she said.
The players then headed to State Farm Center to watch Illinois clobber Penn State, hitting the 20-win mark for the first time since the 2007-08 season.
“The U of I women’s team played amazing,” she said. “The girls had a blast.”