CHAMPAIGN — Moving to Champaign wasn’t easy for Efrain Gaspar, as he dealt with language barriers in everything from paperwork to riding the bus.
“I kind of knew where I was going, but then I got lost, and everything looked the same,” Gaspar recalled. “I tried to ask for help, but they didn’t understand what I was asking. All I knew was a big building on campus, so as soon as I saw that building, I got out and just started walking.”
That experience inspired him to spend much of his time in the United States since translating for other immigrants.
Gaspar, who’ll be presented with the C-U Immigration Forum’s Immigrant Leadership Award at a ceremony next weekend, hails from Guatemala, where he grew up speaking a Mayan language called Q’anjob’al.
He said he has been inspired in many ways by his mother, who died when he was 7.
Gaspar said he remembers waiting hours for her to get home from helping at his sisters’ school because, at 4 years old, he was too young to make the long walk with her.
One day, he watched a plane fly overhead and started thinking that if he had an airplane of his own, he could make the trip to school with his mom.
“When she came home, I told her that’s what I was thinking and she said, ‘I know you’re going to be a hard worker. No matter what you want to be, you’ll be just fine,’” Gaspar said.
The family didn’t have much — Gaspar said he got his first pair of shoes at 8 — but he had always heard of people going to the U.S., making good money and then coming home to support their families.
In 2000, he arrived in Champaign-Urbana with the plan of sticking around for three years.
Twenty-three years later, he’s still here; the job opportunities and community kept him in town.
“It’s a safe place for me and it’s a safe place for the immigrant community,” Gaspar said.
At first, Gaspar was sharing a small house with around 15 other people, saving up to find his own place so he wouldn’t have to sleep in an entryway anymore.
By chance, he met Hugh Phillips at an English class at St. John’s Catholic Newman Center on the University of Illinois campus.
Phillips was looking for a renter for his basement apartment at much lower rates than most places in town, so Gaspar moved in.
Phillips was the one who encouraged Gaspar to continue learning English.
Gaspar helped Phillips to found El Centro por Los Trabajadores Unidos at the UI, where Gaspar worked as a translator.
The center supported Latino immigrant workers, both documented and undocumented, to find jobs or deal with paperwork — Gaspar mentioned Phillips going to court to help someone with a traffic ticket.
“I’m still grateful now, and I think if he were here now to have a conversation, he would be happy,” Gaspar said.
Gaspar is an interpreter for Pixan Konob’, a team he helped to found.
Its name translates to “Heart of the People”.
Alongside interpreting for groups or events, the organization aims to help train more interpreters and to promote distinct indigenous languages.
Q’anjob’al is one of many Mayan languages — Gaspar said he thinks there are around 20 languages spoken in Guatemala.
Gaspar said he was inspired to promote interpreting to this degree because there were so few interpreters when he first moved to the area.
He remembered helping a lot of other immigrants in the area on an individual level in those early days, from pushing a car stuck in the snow to translating at the grocery store.
“What I need to be doing is to help out and do what’s right for the community,” Gaspar said.
The community has grown over time; now, Gaspar coordinates other interpreters for Pixan Konob’ between working as a UI athletic facilities attendant and spending time with his family.
His own daughter is already learning her third language: she speaks Q’anjob’al at home, Spanish at daycare and has just started lessons in English in kindergarten.