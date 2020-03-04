Happy return: Olympic Hall of Famer Driscoll excited to be back at UI
CHAMPAIGN — Jean Driscoll always figured she would return to the University of Illinois.
Just not as soon as it happened.
On Jan. 6, a little more than two years after she left for a job at North Carolina State, the eight-time Boston Marathon champion became assistant dean for advancement in the College of Applied Health Sciences.
“It’s a job I had three jobs ago,” she said from her office on the third floor of the Armory.
Her primary role is to lead the fundraising efforts for the college, which means building and maintaining relationships with alumni and donors.
When she had the job earlier in her career, Driscoll’s office was in Huff Hall. Being in the Armory works just as well.
“I get out and meet with people all across the country,” Driscoll said. “This is where I send emails and make phone calls from.
“I’m close to Huff. We just go across the street.”
In her new job, Driscoll travels at least one week each month.
“I like that,” she said. “I like the in-office and out-of-office time. I wouldn’t want to be in the same place all the time. But I don’t want to be on the road all the time, either. It’s a nice balance.”
‘It’s why I do this work’
In November 2017, the Illinois graduate left for N.C. State, where she’d been hired to lead fundraising for the College of Design.
Driscoll, 53, enjoyed her time in Raleigh and planned a longer stay.
“I needed to know that I could be successful someplace outside Champaign-Urbana,” she said. “I am a known quantity here and so I needed to know that my skill set was such that I could connect with people who didn’t know who I am and don’t know about my success.
“I knew I needed to get out of my comfort zone in order to grow.”
Mission accomplished.
What she called “record fundraising years” made it easier to consider coming home. Illinois administrators had recruited Driscoll for her current job.
“It feels good to be wanted,” said Driscoll, who expects to work another 10-15 years.
The goal now is the same it’s always been — to make a difference.
Though her racing days are over, she remains competitive.
“Higher education is really important to me,” she said. “It’s why I do this work. Raising money so kids can stay in college with scholarships or providing funding for the best and brightest, I get to help contribute to making the world a better place.”
‘Place changed my life’
A Badger State native, Driscoll originally attended Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Then-UI wheelchair basketball coach Brad Hedrick saw her there and started recruiting her.
“I thought ‘Illinois. Wisconsin doesn’t like Illinois. I’m not going to Illinois,’” Driscoll said. “He was persistent and I was delighted somebody wanted me on their team. I was always the last kid picked.”
She moved to the UI in 1987, where she earned her undergraduate degree in speech communication and her master’s in rehabilitation administration.
Any regrets about the choice? Never.
“I can’t give a speech without talking about the University of Illinois,” she said. “This place changed my life. It has had a lifelong impact. I love it. I’m passionate about it. And it’s what makes doing this kind of work even more meaningful.”
Driscoll began competing in marathons in the late 1980s and was an immediate hit, winning her first Boston Marathon title in 1990.
She strung together seven consecutive championships, then finished second three years in a row, before winning her eighth and final Boston Marathon in 2000.
Driscoll is coming up on the 20-year anniversary of her last race. She won the gold medal at the 2000 Paralympics in Sydney.
She doesn’t miss it.
“The fire inside to train and compete at the level was starting to wane,” she said. “It’s what I knew. I understand why it’s hard for some athletes to retire because of the structure.”
The continued success of the UI wheelchair athletes is a point of pride for Driscoll. She is a donor and supporter of the UI wheelchair sports program.
She works out, but doesn’t train. There will be no comeback tour.
“Been there, done that,” she said.
She continues to hear about her athletic success. After her interview at N.C. State, the chair of the search committee said, “It’s pretty cool that you’re in the (U.S.) Olympic Hall of Fame. Why don’t you tell us about your career?’”
The USOC is building a museum in Colorado Springs, Colo. Driscoll sent the racing chair from her eighth Boston win.