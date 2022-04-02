URBANA — As Meredith Johnson-Monfort lay in her bed in December after surgery to remove a portion of one of her lungs, the pain in her chest seared. When she paced down the hallway with a walker, she trudged slowly. When she spoke, she did so quietly. Sometimes, she simply wanted to sit in silence.
But the entire time, the University of Illinois senior wanted to have her mom by her side at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. And during every visiting hour, there was Renee Monfort, a mother who showed her love throughout her daughter’s childhood while teaching her about work ethic as she put in 80 hours a week as a medical-malpractice defense attorney.
“We talked about school, about life, about family, about my sister, the future,” Johnson-Monfort said. “We watched movies, and sometimes what I needed was to sit in silence, and I think that being able to be with her, kind of alone but together, was very calming, just because her motherly loving presence just filled the room and made me know that she was there for whatever I needed.”
Johnson-Monfort’s medical ordeal began two years earlier, when two-time News-Gazette All-Area Girls Soccer Player of the Year at Mahomet-Seymour woke up one day feeling severe pain with every breath. When she laughed, the pain was so bad that she’d began to cry.
After an initial diagnosis of pneumonia, a medical expert Monfort knew through her job advised that Johnson-Monfort needed to be admitted to the hospital. She was told she had histoplasmosis, an infection that comes from a fungus, histoplasma, that is commonly found in Illinois soil.
During nearly two years of treatment, which included her junior and senior seasons on the UI soccer team, Johnson-Monfort pushed through pain and shortness of breath. Then, it was determined that she needed to have surgery.
Her mother cleared her schedule, arranging to have a trial pushed back so she could give her daughter her undivided attention.
“Renee dropped everything,” said her husband, Gary Johnson. “She stayed in the hotel a block away, and she was the rock that stayed with (their daughter). She’s always been that way.”
Early this year, as she recovered from her surgery while beginning her final semester of college, Johnson-Monfort received an email from her father including the nomination form for Illini Mom of the Year.
“I said, ‘Yes, I definitely want to nominate her,’ Johnson-Monfort said. “So, I started working on the application pretty much immediately. Each question, I had a very different answer, and I think that just kind of stands tribute to everything my mom does for me and for everyone else, that I was able to answer each question distinctly.”
✻ ✻ ✻Growing up, Johnson-Monfort and her sister, Kathryn, had a nickname for their mom.
“We called her, ‘The Meanest Mom in Mahomet,’” she said with a laugh.
In an effort to instill work ethic in her kids and maintain the family’s stable of horses, Monfort, who grew up with humble beginnings in Farmer City, would leave her two daughters a list of tasks every morning.
“They had chores to do every day, whether it was taking care of the horses, cleaning the animals, cleaning the stalls, taking care of the dog, and doing chores around the house,” Monfort said. “When their friends would spend the night, they would get a list as well. But, we tried to be intentional about teaching them responsibility and independence.”
She was also intentional about making time for her family despite her long hours as an attorney. When their kids were young, Monfort and Johnson each worked three days a week, meaning they’d only both be out of the house one day each week.
As their kids grow into adulthood, it’s become clear that the work ethic has paid off. Kathryn will finish law school at William and Mary this spring, with a clerkship with a judge lined up. Meredith earned her bachelor’s degree in community health in three years, and will take just one year to finish her master’s in business management this spring. She’ll then head to work at Carle Foundation Hospital, where she earned a much-sought-after position as an administrative fellow, a one-year program that allows her to explore multiple areas of hospital administration.
“I attribute my ability to (finish two degrees in four years) with seeing my mom’s ability to time manage growing up,” Johnson-Monfort said. “One of her famous sayings is, ‘We got a lot done today.’ We always make fun of her because she says that a lot. But, I think that’s true, because she does get a lot done every day.”
A few weeks ago, Johnson-Monfort received the news that her mother would be named this year’s Illini Mom of the Year on Mom’s Weekend, an award that will be presented to her at a ceremony this morning.
Monfort is honored, even if she’s not completely comfortable being honored for her role as a mother because, “There are so many moms doing the best they can, and that’s all we can do,” she said.
Johnson-Monfort, though, knows that she owes much of her success in life to her upbringing. But the moniker she gave her mom hasn’t stuck.
“Going from the ‘Meanest Mom in Mahomet’ to her being one of my very best friends in the entire world is totally a testament to” their relationship, Johnson-Monfort said. “She’s taught me so, so much that I will hopefully be able to pass on to my own kids some day. She has become one of my biggest role models and influencers.
“I’m so happy that, as time goes on, she and I have gotten even closer. I really look forward to what the future holds for our relationship.”