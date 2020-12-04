Thank a couple of UI alumna for helping retain Kevin Cronin as the halftime entertainment Saturday.
“I’ve had this dream of a new game-day tradition in this post-Chief era that would involve REO and ‘Ridin’ the Storm Out,’ said Jennifer Dillavou, president of the UI Alumni Association, a graduate of the class of 1981 and a fan of REO Speedwagon.
Planning for homecoming started in January, she said, but the pandemic changed everything in March, and by July, organizers were fairly certain there would be no actual coming home for UI graduates in 2020.
Enter Melissa Skoog, a Class of 1996 Fine and Applied Arts graduate who runs her own marketing firm in Chicago and was hired by the Alumni Association to make this homecoming memorable.
Dillavou said organizers’ conversations centered around what makes Illinois special.
“One of the topics we landed on and wanted to emphasize was the music scene and what an integral part of the student experience that has been for every generation of Illini,” she said.
Dillavou wondered about getting REO to “do a song for the fountain dying at Alice Campbell.”
“She threw out a figure that just was not in the budget,” Dillavou said.
But all was not lost since Skoog “knew a guy” who had a radio deejay connection from the past to REO and was able to mine that to get to Cronin.
“I have not talked to him, but according to Skoog, he was thrilled to be asked and has just been a gem to work with,” she said.
Dillavou said organizers who have had a sneak peek of Cronin’s show have had an “incredible” reaction.
“Hopefully, our association with REO is not over,” she said.
— Mary Schenk