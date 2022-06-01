GROVE CITY, Pa. — A group of 23 University of Illinois students have begun their annual bicycle trek across the country.
Like every Illini 4000 troupe, they’re raising money to fight cancer. So far, they’ve amassed $103,444, better than the last two years combined and the most in a single year since 2018, and the ride isn’t even close to finished.
“This team has worked very hard securing corporate donations and hosting their own fundraisers, and we’re very proud of them,” wrote organization President Marie Hubbard.
Founded in 2006, Illini 4000 is a nonprofit started by two UI students. In each of the last 14 rides, student bikers cycle roughly 4,000 miles coast-to-coast — lately, from New York City to San Francisco.
But the exact route varies from year to year. This year, the first leg, from New York City to Rockville, Ind., is completely new, Hubbard said.
“We have tended to keep it the same for the past 15 years, going through upstate New York and then over into Ohio and Indiana,” she said. “This year, we skip upstate completely and go through Pennsylvania.”
Along the way, riders collect video and photo “portraits” documenting the impact of cancer. Many of the riders themselves have encountered the disease, in friends, family or personal diagnoses.
The crew will breeze through Champaign on June 8 for a reception at the UI Cancer Center. Then it’s a day of rest to prep for their third week of riding, with stops in Kankakee, Oak Park and Chicago.
Illini 4000 won’t donate this year’s fundraising total until October. Last year’s funds went to the following cancer research and care organizations:
- Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation.
- Cancer Center at Illinois.
- Prairie Dragon Paddlers.
- Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation.
- Camp Kesem at the University of Illinois.