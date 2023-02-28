URBANA — The University of Illinois’ venture-capital arm is building a network of alumni investors to help grow campus-borne businesses from the ground floor.
“Illini Angels” is recruiting UI-affiliated angel investors to support burgeoning startups with university ties.
“We’re not just out looking for anyone to be a part of this network, we want them to have a connection to Illinois,” said Nancy Sullivan, CEO and managing director of Illinois Ventures.
Illini Angels is an outgrowth of Illinois Ventures, the UI’s venture-capital firm that invests in early-stage companies coming out of the UI or from its alumni.
The network was launched in response to demand from alumni, who wanted a clear path to get directly involved with UI startups.
“It’s allowing our alumni and people within the Illinois family who are investors or would like to be investors to make their decisions on their own,” Sullivan said.
How it works: Members will get to hear pitches from new startups built by UI students, employees and alums. The focus is on early-stage startups that haven’t been around very long and likely haven’t begun generating significant revenue — investment is a high-risk, high-reward proposition.
(Membership with the Illini Angels is limited to people and business entities that fit the SEC’s accredited-investor guidelines and have a connection with the university, Sullivan said.)
When a startup catches members’ eyes, they can decide to pool their cash through Illini Angels into an individual investment vehicle that supports the company.
For entrepreneurs, Illini Angels offers access to a ready-made network of Illinois alums and business leaders with industry experience.
Paul Couston founded both his startups — Optivolt Labs and firefighter tech company Ascent Integrated Tech — while he was studying on campus from 2015 to 2020. He’s now raised his fifth round of capital.
“If Illini Angels existed five years ago, my fundraising experience would’ve been much easier and streamlined and overall better,” Couston said. “Most of the angels I’ve raised money from are Illini or former Illini.”
Couston said Illini Angels could be a big time-saver for new startup founders, by gathering a group of established, trustworthy investors who want to support their university.
“All these other universities have these angel-fund programs in place, it’s great that it’s finally happening,” he said. “It’s long overdue in my opinion, but it’s going to fundamentally change the entire investment ecosystem not only in Champaign, but in Chicago and the Midwest.”
The UI has a notable startup track record: More than 500 alumni-founded companies have gone on to raise more than $21 billion, according to venture-capital analyst PitchBook, including industry titans like YouTube, PayPal and Oracle.
At their first official meeting on March 28, the Illini Angels will host an initial round of prospective companies. Steve Miller, a 1987 UI grad and founding partner of Origin Ventures, will be one “angel” in the audience.
“I want U of I to continue to grow and enhance its reputation as a place where prospective founders want to go to school and want to be associated — that, to me, would be a win,” Miller said.
The network’s short-term goals: Bring in 100 alumni members and support a handful of investments in UI-associated companies.
“Also, the engagement of our alumni with our companies to help support their growth beyond the dollars,” Sullivan said.
“This is the next step of engaging the over 800,000 alumni we have across the country and all the innovation and entrepreneurship that’s been going on at the University of Illinois,” Sullivan said. “We’re just proud to be a part of it.”