CHAMPAIGN — Illini Chabad and the Ukrainian Students Association are co-sponsoring a Hoops for Ukraine event at 3 p.m. Sunday on the University of Illinois campus.

People can sign up at hoopsforukraine.com and can join in multiple ways, including making a team, buying a bracelet and/or T-shirt, joining to watch and enjoying food or donating to the cause from anywhere around the world. All funds will go directly to support child refugees from Ukraine.

Also co-sponsoring the event are numerous fraternities and sororities on the UI campus.

Our County Editor

Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette's Our County section and former editor of the Rantoul Press. He can be reached at dhinton@news-gazette.com.

