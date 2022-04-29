CHAMPAIGN — Illini Chabad and the Ukrainian Students Association are co-sponsoring a Hoops for Ukraine event at 3 p.m. Sunday on the University of Illinois campus.
People can sign up at hoopsforukraine.com and can join in multiple ways, including making a team, buying a bracelet and/or T-shirt, joining to watch and enjoying food or donating to the cause from anywhere around the world. All funds will go directly to support child refugees from Ukraine.
Also co-sponsoring the event are numerous fraternities and sororities on the UI campus.