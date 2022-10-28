URBANA — This Dads Weekend is a historic one for the Dads Association at the University of Illinois, as the organization celebrates a century of its existence.
But a new campus landmark meant to commemorate the occasion next weekend, the Centennial Plaza on Illinois Street, will need a little more time to finish up. New ETA: summer 2023.
“We were hoping it would be done and we would be doing a ribbon cutting at this year’s Dads Weekend,” said Gary Johnson, five-year board member of Illini Dads. “We have everything in place, but through supply chain issues and some state of Illinois contracting regulations, we’re hung up a bit.”
Claiming to be the oldest college parent association in the U.S., Illini Dads plan the annual Dads Weekend on campus and use the proceeds to fund $25,000 a year in scholarships for students and student organizations. Four years ago, the Dads Association board began plotting ways to celebrate the group’s 100th birthday.
The idea that arose was the Centennial Plaza, an outdoor space next to the Hallene Gateway near Alice Campbell Alumni Center.
Designed by Evanston-based landscape architecture firm Kettelkamp & Kettelkamp, the plaza will feature walkways, seating and a 70-foot-long mural centerpiece, along with a few more fatherly touches, planning committee chair Gary Johnson said.
The walls of the walkways will contain more than a dozen “dad-isms,” classic phrases made for laughs or dispensing fatherly advice. Like “nothing good happens after midnight.”
“We wanted to have some sort of whimsical notion to the plaza,” Johnson said. “We played off the ‘dad joke’ theme.”
There will be three split boulders to sit on, symbolizing “chips off the old block.”
Small donations and a sizable lead gift from the Khan Family Foundation made the project possible. The Dads Association plans to maintain the space by selling customizable bricks that’ll be placed in the ground of the plaza.
In place of a ribbon-cutting, next Friday the Illini Dads will host a general celebration of the organization at the Illini Union, with remarks from board President Larry Mason and Chancellor Robert Jones and a commemorative video presentation featuring current campus dads.
And the regularly scheduled Dads Weekend programming is intact: selling tickets to Illinois football, hockey, women’s basketball and volleyball games, hosting a 5K and brunch on Sunday morning, and crowning this year’s “King Dad.”
“We consider it a big mission to give out grants and scholarships, but in my opinion, the more important thing we do is come up with opportunities for students to engage with and make memories with their dads,” Johnson said.
The public art centerpiece is curated by two UI faculty, Joseph Altshuler (School of Architecture) and Stephen Signa-Aviles (School of Art & Design).
Five contemporary artists are hard at work on their three-panel artworks, called triptychs, which will be placed on the wall. Each has been asked by Altshuler and Signa-Aviles to reflect through their art on broad definitions of kinship and family.
“I hope that this is a space where all those things can collide,” Althsuler said. “It might be really compelling contemporary art, but it’s also an accessible space to hang out with your family, to hang out with moms and dads and parental figures of all kinds, where the idea of being a part of each other’s family feels palpable.”