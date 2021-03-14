INDIANAPOLIS — Minutes after clinching its first Big Ten tournament title in 16 years, Illinois was named a top seed in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2005.
Brad Underwood's 23-6 team — seeded No. 1 in the Midwest Region — will open the tournament Friday against Drexel (12-7), in the Illini's first NCAA tournament berth since 2013.
In fact, Ayo Dosunmu was in the process of cutting down a piece of the net inside Lucas Oil Stadium — following a 91-88 overtime victory against Ohio State — when the Selection Show began playing through the stadium and informed Illinois of its NCAA future.
Coach Zach Spiker's fifth Drexel club won the Colonial Athletic Conference tournament as the No. 6 seed and is making its first NCAA tournament appearance in 25 years.
The Illini and Dragons never have faced off before on a basketball court. Drexel was scheduled to open its 2020-21 regular season against Penn State on Nov. 25, but that game was postponed.
This will mark the Dragons' fifth NCAA tournament appearance in program history. Only one has lasted more than one game — their 1996 involvement as a No. 12 seed, which saw Drexel knock off No. 5 Memphis 75-63 before falling to No. 4 Syracuse 69-58.
Four Dragons averaged double figures scoring through the team's first 19 games: junior Camren Wynter (16.8 points per game), grad student James Butler (12.9), sophomore T.J. Bickerstaff (10.6) and grad student Zach Walton (10.6). Butler also paces Drexel with 9.2 rebounds per outing.
Similar to the Illini, the Dragons boast a foreign flair on their roster. Matey Juric (Canada), Mate Okros (Hungary), Amari Williams (England) and Tadas Kararinas (Lithuania) are members of the squad.
Should Illinois survive its opener, a second-round date looms Sunday against the winner of No. 8 Loyola Chicago (24-4) and No. 9 Georgia Tech (17-8).
The other top seeds in the Midwest: Houston at No. 2; West Virginia, coached by Underwood mentor Bob Huggins, at No. 3; and Oklahoma State, Underwood's last stop, at No. 4. Fellow Big Ten member Rutgers is a 10 seed in the Midwest as well.
All games will be played in Indiana. Tip times and locations have not yet been determined. The Illini could open their NCAA tournament run at any of the following facilities: Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum or Hinkle Fieldhouse; West Lafayette's Mackey Arena; or Bloomington's Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.