Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Windy. Showers developing overnight. Low 32F. Winds E at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Showers developing overnight. Low 32F. Winds E at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.