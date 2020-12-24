Illini Insider: Catching up with podcasting prof Jamie O'Connor
As a three-sport star at Champaign Central in the ’90s, JAMIE O’CONNOR had her fair share of meet-the-press postgame moments.
These days, the three-degree UI grad-turned-UI teaching assistant professor is getting to experience being on the other side of the microphone.
The medium: “Beyond the Gym Floor,” O’Connor’s one-of-a-kind podcast, where listeners on Buzzsprout, Spotify and iTunes will hear what she describes as “lighthearted interviews of area physical educators (mostly) about their journey toward the profession.”
We asked O’Connor, who works in the UI’s Department of Kinesiology and Community Health, to finish a few sentences.
A podcast co-starring P.E. teachers. The idea came to me because … I teach future physical educators at the University of Illinois and I was trying to find a way to celebrate a profession that is all too often marginalized.
I thought that I could serve two purposes: one, uncover a bit of storytelling from local teachers and two, motivate and inspire the next generation of movement experts.
Until I started my podcast, I had no idea … how nerve-wracking it would be, even though you aren’t on camera. My comfort with the entire process has improved so much over the past year-and-a-half that I can’t wait to get back into the “Instructor Studio” space at the Armory.
The sound quality is so much better when you aren’t merely cobbling interviews together over Zoom.
The way it works now … we are conducting interviews virtually. The audio is sent to Vince Lara-Cinisomo, a media relations/editorial specialist for the College of Applied Health Sciences, who then edits and publishes the show on Buzzsprout.
As far as my own personal gym class horror story goes … it’s more of a retrospective cringe at my lack of sensitivity for less experienced movers.
For example, I can remember feeling annoyed rather than empathetic when people lacked athleticism and now that I am a teacher educator, I try to instill an awareness that physical education has the potential to be the most important part of the school day.
If every physical educator crafted physical activity experiences for all students that were relevant and enjoyable, can you imagine what impact that would have for everyone’s overall well-being?
One particularly memorable podcast discussion I had was ... with Urbana High School’s, Allison Pentti. She discussed the type of welcoming atmosphere she fosters in her health education classes and how creating a space in which students feel safe is more important than the content covered.
On our latest episode of our exclusive KCH podcast "Beyond the Gym Floor," we're talking with Allison Pentti, department chair of physical education and health at @Urbana116 High School.— Department of KCH @ Illinois (@KCHillinois) March 12, 2020
Listen on YouTube ➡️ https://t.co/TgxMkHyt6Q pic.twitter.com/2R3QvKdcl0
The three other podcasts I can't get enough of right now are ... “My Favorite Murder," "Don’t Ask Tig” and “WTF with Marc Maron."
My three dream podcast guests would ... change on a daily basis depending on what shows and music I’m into, but today they would be three of my favorite comedians: Amy Schumer, Ricky Gervais and Dave Chappelle.
It would be so fun to interview celebrities about their personal physical education experiences and how those memories impact the extent to which they pursue physical activity today.
When it comes to one piece of advice for high school athletes who are about to be interviewed for the first time … I think the key is humility. I would encourage high school athletes to watch this charming show about an American football coach who goes to England to coach soccer — it’s called “Ted Lasso.”
One of the main characters is absolutely obnoxious when interviewed, never crediting his teammates or the collective effort it takes to win.
If people watched just one episode of that show, they would at least know what not to say when engaging with the media.
With the old Champaign Central soon to give way to the new ... I’ll tell you a brief anecdote that I recently shared with Central’s Guthrie Hood (on the podcast).
The first day of my senior year in 1994, I opened my locker for the first time and saw my dad’s nickname carved into the interior.
When I asked if he did, in fact, carve his nickname into his locker, he said yes. That was in 1970. It’s time for a new facility.
My one shining high school sports moment came ... when I was a senior and my sister, Lauren, was a freshman and we were playing an early regional softball game.
It was the bottom of the seventh and I was up to bat. Coach Lou Sitch pointed to Lauren to pinch run on second base, which I’m sure was terrifying to her. I squeaked a single up the middle of the field and Lauren ran like she was on fire.
We won the game, but if there had been an instant replay of the moment, I think her foot missed third base by a mile-and-a-half.
The Central teacher or coach who had the greatest impact on me was … Lou Sitch, who was my varsity softball coach and PE teacher and solidified my desire to pursue teaching.
He had such a hilarious, yet warm way of connecting with students that left me knowing that a career in education was on the horizon for me.
When it comes to the Champaign now vs. the one I grew up in ... although there are differences in the pace and scope of the downtown area, I feel like there is a consistently cool, eclectic vibe in Champaign that I have always and will always love.
Let’s face it, Champaign is a hip town and I will gladly call it home forever if I’m lucky.
My own exercise routine these days consists of … taking long walks on the trails in our neighborhood while I listen to my favorite podcasts.
The competitive side of me wishes the COVID era would end so that I could find a racquetball partner to spar with each week.
