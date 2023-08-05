Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Welcome to “Illini Insider,” your regular dose of University of Illinois news from beat writer Luke Taylor. Fresh out of college himself, he’s always looking for story tips, photo ideas and social media mentions. Email him at ltaylor@news-gazette.com and he’ll give chase.
There are three important things at the Bevier Cafe, according to clinical assistant professor of hospitality management Jorden Brotherton: education, the Everybody Eats program and great cookies.
“I don’t want to start any kind of rivalry, but I’d put money on us having the best chocolate chip cookies on campus, maybe in Champaign-Urbana,” Brotherton said. “We have kind of a cult following.”
(I’m no expert on the local cookie scene, but the samples he gave me were delicious.)
Cookies have been on the cafe’s menu since it opened in 1957, at the same time as the rest of Bevier Hall.
They’re one of the few constants; other menu items rotate as frequently as every day as students bring out new recipes.
The cafe is entirely run by students, usually studying hospitality management or dietetics, as the lab portion of Brotherton’s class which includes lessons on everything from food safety to finance.
They work a couple of shifts a week and rotate positions to have experience running every part of the kitchen, plus managing the dining area.
In class time, they also get the chance to develop and test recipes for the cafe before rolling them out for guests.
It just closed for the end of the summer semester on Aug. 2 and will be back Aug. 28, giving students just a week at the beginning of the school year for orientation before serving guests.
It’ll be open 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on weekdays
The cafe is set up for cafeteria-style dining, so customers can place their orders and get through the line quickly, with meals usually running around $12 or less.
A lot of people who eat at Bevier are UI faculty or grad students — people who have been around a while and heard of the restaurant.
“When people try it for the first time, they’ll say, ‘this is the best kept secret on campus,’” Brotherton said. “But we don’t want it to be a secret.”
The restaurant is essentially not-for-profit, with the only financial goal of breaking even each year.
It has been seeing 110-130 customers daily, but Brotherton says he and the other faculty involved are working on how to promote the cafe to get closer to 150 a day.
When COVID precautions first loosened enough for the cafe to reopen, those numbers were far lower, with only seven visitors on the first day.
“We realized very quickly that no restaurant customers means no teaching,” Brotherton said.
While trying to figure out how to bring people in, instructional chef Carter Phillips jokingly suggested giving food away for free.
That wouldn’t have been financially viable, but it did evolve into the Everybody Eats program.
The cafe faculty got in touch with Maggie Kane, the owner of a restaurant called A Place at the Table in Raleigh, NC.
There, customers can pay partial price for meals, volunteer and earn free food, donate or just pay the normal amount.
Bevier Cafe took on a slightly different approach.
You can pay for your meal like normal, “pay it forward” and purchase a meal token for someone else, or just pay a little extra for your meal – Brotherton said people will often round up to the nearest dollar.
A meal token costs $12 and people usually toss them into a bowl at the end of the food line so anyone who needs it can grab one at checkout. Smaller donations get added up to add tokens to the bowl, too.
However, Brotherton said that you can also purchase tokens to use like gift cards. He has also seen people buy some to plan ahead for days when they don’t have cash on hand.
All of this means that it isn’t obvious why any person is using a token to purchase food.
“There’s a certain stigma that seems to surround accepting free food, and then you don’t have any agency,” Brotherton said.
In the Everybody Eats scenario, people who might not be able to afford lunch can still choose what they want off the menu and eat in the restaurant with everyone else.