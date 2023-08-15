Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Welcome to “Illini Insider,” your regular dose of University of Illinois news from beat writer Luke Taylor. Fresh out of college himself, he’s always looking for story tips, photo ideas and social media mentions. Email him at ltaylor@news-gazette.com and he’ll give chase.
After a five-year break, the prop and costume sale at the Krannert Center is making a comeback this year on Aug. 26.
Usually, the sale happens every other year in order to move currently unused costumes out of storage into the hands of people who want them and pull in a bit of funding for the costume shop.
A combination of COVID lockdowns and location changes for costume storage put sales on hold for a time.
That means there will be over twice as many items available; costume rentals director Richard Gregg counted 70 clothing racks set up in the Studio Theater compared to 30 such racks at the 2018 sale.
There will also be tables full of additional costume pieces like hats or shoes.
Gregg said the goal is for every single item to be purchased, and he expects a line of people out the door ready to do just that.
“In six hours, we’re going to sell it all, hopefully,” Gregg said.
The sale opens at 8 a.m. with $3 admission to get an “early bird” chance at the items, then there’s free admission from 12-2 p.m.
Customers can bring bags and fill them for $10 each or purchase items individually.
Only one “boutique” rack of costumes costs over $20 per item. The pieces on that rack have more detailed craftsmanship and expensive materials than most of the rest of the items.
Gregg is working to streamline the sale with color-coded price tags and items generally organized by type.
He’s also working to pull in as many customers as possible by notifying anyone who has rented items in the past of the sale.
Already, he’s heard from alumni in the theater industry requesting certain items.
The costume sale is a look at a fraction of everything at Krannert’s costume rentals.
Storage split between Krannert and the Levis Faculty Center across the street holds over 75,000 costume items.
Over the last few years, Gregg and other employees, student workers and practicum students have been working to catalog every single item with barcodes and photos so that rentals can be set up online.
Rentals are now available on the Krannert site, but some items still lack images – Gregg said that project is ongoing.