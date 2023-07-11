Sign up for our daily newsletter hereWelcome to “Illini Insider,” your regular dose of University of Illinois news from beat writer Luke Taylor. Fresh out of college himself, he’s always looking for story tips, photo ideas and social media mentions. Email him at ltaylor@news-gazette.com and he’ll give chase.
Newscasts at UI7 will look a little different this fall, especially with the premiere of the channel’s first Spanish-language show.
New equipment and a new layout will bring Richmond Studio into the modern day and make way for more frequent shows.
Ken Erdey, broadcast journalism instructor and technical director for the studio, said most of the equipment was from 1996.
New equipment means not only better video quality, but a better workflow.
“It’s a working newsroom,” Erdey said.
The studio, which once required seven people to run a broadcast, will now need only two, freeing up students to anchor, write, produce and more.
That also means that more impromptu broadcasts for breaking news will become possible.
Also, new technology will allow any ethernet connection to become a port right into sources for a broadcast.
If the students want to include a source who can’t come into the studio, a producer will just need to email that source a link. It’s kind of like joining a Zoom call, except the subject’s camera will show up for producers as if it is one of the cameras they can switch between in the studio.
This makes long-distance sources and stories far easier to include without having to operate through a third-party video call.
“It’s just the ability to properly deliver everything that we could have always wanted to do but never had the time or people or resources to do,” Erdey said.
One of those things that has been in the works for around five years is UI7 En Vivo, the new weekly Spanish-language newscast.
Erdey said students have been asking to put together that type of show for a long time and the new studio made it a lot easier logistically.
Since the show will be in Spanish, the plan is for it to focus on local Spanish-speaking communities and events as well.
“It’s giving my Spanish-speaking students a voice,” Erdey said.
He said that the show should open up more opportunities for the students involved after graduation since they would have clips to send to Spanish TV stations.
The studio remodel goes even beyond the new show and new technology — which also includes a podcast recording studio.
Walls in the main area have been pulled down, creating an open work space in the front of the studio, which Erdey hopes will draw more students into the space between classes to work on things and stay involved in the newsroom.
His office will also be placed right up against the filming studio itself with a window and microphone connection into the producers’ room.
That way, Erdey can continue to work and converse with students about the show as it goes on without interrupting, but he will also be available at the push of a button if anything goes wrong.
The wall of the studio facing the open work space will be mostly made up of a window that will serve as the backdrop of some newscasts to show the work going on in the newsroom.
The other benefits are that tour groups or classes in the newsroom will see all of the cool new technology and broadcasts happening in the studio and be enticed to get involved — Erdey called it “eye candy.”
Erdey expects to get into the completed studio during the first full week of classes, giving a short turnaround to learn everything before weekly broadcasts start in early September.
The first few shows may be in alternate locations, but Erday said he’s spending his summer learning the equipment as well as possible while it’s stored in his house.
“You walk in and you want to feel good about your place,” Erdey said. “Hopefully doing this will allow us to feel good about the studio that’s given us so much.”