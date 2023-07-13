Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Need to expand your palate in wine or local music?
Krannert Uncorked might be able to help you out with both.
It’s a weekly concert series at the Krannert Center’s Stage 5 featuring wine from Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits and different genres of music by area bands.
Listening is free, but drinks and snacks are available for purchase at the bar.
Tonight’s show will bring “neo-soul” to the stage from Haki n’Dem.
The five-piece band has performed in venues across C-U and up in Chicago.
They’ve also released some music to online platforms, produced by the group’s bassist.
Sly and the Family Stone, Prince and Earth, Wind & Fire are all stylistic references for the group’s smooth but bright tunes.
Next week, catch a very different musical style with Silverweed, a group which has earned the title of “space cowboys” on Krannert’s site.
They’ll bring Americana to the stage with some original music alongside covers from the likes of Tom Petty and the Grateful Dead.
Krannert Uncorked runs 5-7 p.m. on Thursdays.