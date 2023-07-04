Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Welcome to “Illini Insider,” your regular dose of University of Illinois news from beat writer Luke Taylor. Fresh out of college himself, he's always looking for story tips, photo ideas and social media mentions. Email him at ltaylor@news-gazette.com and he'll give chase.
If you’re not participating in today's celebration, it might be a good time to avoid campus in general.
Traffic will be closed at multiple points to make way for the morning 5K and parade and fireworks at the end of the night.
Here's more on the Champaign County Freedom Celebration:
- The 5K begins at 9:05 a.m. after the 8:30 Youth Run, beginning between State Farm Center and Memorial Stadium, then traveling east on Kirby/Florida, north on Lincoln and back to the finish line.
- Vendors open up around 10 a.m., then close after the parade.
- The parade begins just after 11 a.m. at First and Kirby, then follows the same route as the 5K (except for the part where they turn around to go back to the finish line).
- Evening entertainment begins and vendors open up again at 7 p.m. First up is a performance from local acts Crazy Johnny and the 11th Hour Band.
- At 9:10 p.m.: announcements, a performance of the national anthem and a presentation from a color guard. Fireworks begin when the color guard wraps up and will be synchronized with a playlist you should be able to hear near the stage. Otherwise, tune in to 97.5-FM or 107.9-FM.