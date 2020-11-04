Revisiting a topic we explored four Insiders ago, Electrical and Computer Engineering Professor MARK HASEGAWA-JOHNSON takes a swing at this futuristic question: What’s one innovation in the artificial intelligence field that may seem far-fetched now but could become reality by the turn of the decade?
“Something that will almost certainly happen: most people will be wearing Bluetooth earbuds most of the time.
“Whenever you want information, you’ll ask for it, and your app will provide you an audio summary. If you want the information shared with somebody else in the room, you’ll say so — ‘Tell me and Jeff about the current situation in Yemen’ — and the AI will check to make sure that’s OK with both participants, and then give you both the information, possibly taking advantage of smart speakers elsewhere in the room.
“When you connect to a Zoom call, your earbuds will connect automatically. Music, news, groceries, dictionary, Wikipedia and audio internet search will be available on request whenever you want them.
“The piece of this technology that I’ve been working on is cross-language portability. Imagine a small group of community organizers, trying to develop an AI for the speakers of their language.
“They might start out by printing a few sentences on the screen, and then reading them out loud, so that their new AI can hear what those words sound like. The AI would then take an active role in learning the new language — trying to say things, and asking for corrections of its grammar and so on, and gradually offering more and more of its core services in the new language, as it builds fluency.
“The goal is that this kind of language-adaptive functionality should be perfectly standard and transparent: if a service is already available in English, French and Chinese, then it should be possible for the AI to learn how to offer the same service in any language.”