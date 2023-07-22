Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Welcome to “Illini Insider,” your regular dose of University of Illinois news from beat writer Luke Taylor. Fresh out of college himself, he’s always looking for story tips, photo ideas and social media mentions. Email him at ltaylor@news-gazette.com and he’ll give chase.
During Tony Bennett’s long and highly successful career, he made a stop at the UI’s own State Farm Center.
The concert was probably a little smaller than others on the tour with only a few thousand people in the then-Assembly Hall's theater configuration on Sep. 30, 1992.
Bennett performed with Doc Severinsen, a fellow jazz musician known for his performances on “The Tonight Show” and other late night talk shows.
State Farm Center archives don’t hold any photos from the show, unfortunately, but thanks to assistant director Brad Swanson for searching.
Swanson also mentioned it’s worth keeping an eye on news from the arena next week — two upcoming concerts are about to be announced, probably on Monday and Tuesday.
Some of the fall season schedule has already been announced.
The season will begin on Aug. 12 with a performance by the Avett Brothers, a folk rock group out of North Carolina.