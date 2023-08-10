Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Welcome to “Illini Insider,” your regular dose of University of Illinois news from beat writer Luke Taylor. Fresh out of college himself, he’s always looking for story tips, photo ideas and social media mentions. Email him at ltaylor@news-gazette.com and he’ll give chase.
***
During my time at Eastern Illinois University, I enjoyed learning about different student organizations, even if I didn’t have time to join — thanks, Daily Eastern News — so I’d like to feature some student-run groups at the UI here on Illini Insider.
Send me an email to nominate a group to feature!
First up is the Illini Metagamers, the club for anyone into board games, card games and table-top role-playing games like Dungeons & Dragons.
Here’s current President Alexander Youngblood’s pitch to bring in new members: “Ever had trouble scheduling D&D with your friends? Or finding people to play your game of choice with? Come to Game Night!”
Regular game nights are Saturdays at 7 p.m. in the atrium of the English Building, but the group also holds occasional online game nights or other social events like movie nights.
You can also join in on longer table-top game campaigns that span the whole year; they’ll be using D&D fifth edition this year.
Youngblood said he also runs smaller games with Pathfinder second edition and wants to try out some other systems at game nights.
The club’s biggest event is the once-a-semester Metacon, a full weekend of gaming plus a bake sale and, sometimes, therapy dogs to pet.