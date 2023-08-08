Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Busey Bank FamILLy Night at Memorial Stadium is back on Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. with a showing of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” as chosen by a fan vote.
Others in the running were “The Little Mermaid,” “Minions: The Rise of Gru” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”
Show up to the Great West Hall from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and you can meet this year’s Fighting Illini football team and get some autographs from the players.
Showing up early is worth it either way: admission is free, but the first 300 guests will get free popcorn buckets from concessions.
Lawn chairs aren’t allowed on the field, but blankets, snacks and non-alcoholic drinks are encouraged. You can also sit in the stands.