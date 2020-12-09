Home is Plant City, Fla., which native son LESLIE LOONEY notes is best known for being the winter strawberry capital of the world.
“Not too much in Illinois reminds me of home,” says the head of the UI’s Department of Astronomy. “However, I grew up in rural Florida, which has a large number of cattle. So, just driving past the south farms does have a connection for me, since warm winters and beaches with warm water are more difficult to find here.”
An Illinoisan since 2002, when he was hired as a UI assistant professor, Looney holds the titles of chair, professor and director of the Laboratory for Astronomical Imaging. He describes his group’s research as the study of “the cutest stars — big and cuddly protostars only 10,000 to 100,000 years old, before they turn punky and begin to fuse hydrogen into helium in their core in about 1 million years.”
Looney took us for a virtual tour of a few of his favorite spots on or around campus in the sixth installment of a regular feature.
Where I was when I got great news
“Since 1998, I have been working on an instrument for a NASA mission called SOFIA, which is a telescope in a 747 jet. In 2013, I was in my office in the Department of Astronomy when we were told that our instrument was finally going to fly.
“After designing the optics and much of the overall system, I was excited, nervous and relieved when I flew with the instrument and watched the first light from Mars actually show up on the detector for the first time.”
The best star-gazing spot on campus
“When things get back to normal, I highly recommend going to our open house events at the Observatory on campus. Looking through the dome telescope at Saturn is still a highlight for me.”
Where I heard a memorable speech
“My first undergraduate research student, with whom I have worked closely my entire career at Illinois now, came back to Illinois to give a colloquium after getting his Ph.D. and after being awarded a prestigious postdoctoral fellowship. He gave a great talk. It was powerful to me to see the impact my job can have on our students and how they grow based on our interactions with them.”
Where I saw an unforgettable concert
“My favorite concert that I attended was opera singer Cecilia Bartoli in 2005 at Krannert. I love her voice. It is great that Krannert can attract this level of performers.”
My first classroom
“My first class was in 100 Greg Hall. I was teaching Astronomy 100, which is our big survey course, so Greg 100 was large and somewhat intimidating. But, this is where I fell in love with teaching. The students were amazing; I think I learned more from them than they did from me.”
For a bite to eat
“My favorite place is the Bread Company — good bread options for lunches. That said, I can sometimes be found at Murphy’s, too.”
My first office
“It was in the Astronomy building second floor with a window toward the Boneyard. When a faculty member retired, I jumped at a corner office, which had more windows and more or less the same view, but now I can’t see the Boneyard directly.”
Where I went to dinner while interviewing for my first UI job
“During my first visit to Illinois, I was taken to Timpone’s for dinner. Coming from a recent postdoc in Europe, I liked that a nice place was just a short walk from the department. Now, I still take other faculty there for their interview dinners.”
Where I do my best thinking
“My students tend to encourage my best thinking, so it is often a question or clarification in a classroom or a graduate student making a point in my office that stimulates me.”