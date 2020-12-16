Illini Insider | My Campus: Rohit Bhargava
If ROHIT BHARGAVA
has a big idea — say, to launch a center where scientists work around the clock to revolutionize cancer treatments and technologies — it’s a good bet he came up with it somewhere in the vicinity of 405 N. Matthews Ave., Urbana. ❡ That’s home to the Beckman Institute, where Bhargava seems to do his best thinking — in “my office primarily,” he says, “but also the cafe, walking to and from it to the garage, in its various conference rooms …” ❡
An esteemed Founder Professor in Bioengineering and director of the Cancer Center at Illinois, Bhargava took us on a virtual tour of a few of his other favorite places on and around campus.
Where I was when I got great news5602 Beckman Institute. This is the conference room in Beckman where we held the first meeting of faculty around the topic of cancer on a snowy February morning around 2010.
Around 60 people attended and agreed on plans to form a campus community focused on cancer. It was an idea that I had been testing with many people across campus, and this was the first time we all got together and agreed on it.
Today, it has become the Cancer Center at Illinois.
Where I saw a memorable speech
YouTube. It was the 2016 commencement speech by alumnus Jeff Huber — ‘Find a better way.’ Powerful, moving and practical.
My go-to entertainment venue
Foellinger Great Hall at the Krannert Center. It’s an impressive place, so compact when you sit in it but with the sound of a much larger venue.
The spot that feels most like home
I grew up in the city of Jaipur, in India. It’s nestled among 350-million-year-old hills and has tremendous architecture dating from the ‘new’ city of around 1700 AD to today’s post-modernist steel and glass buildings.
Nothing really resembles that in C-U.
For a bite to eat
Over the last few months, Jimmy John’s. Its quick and easy — #6 Veggie sandwich.
Favorite section of a libraryThe chemistry library in Noyes Lab. I have not gone there in recent times, but it’s a compact and very useful resource.
Where I went to dinner while interviewing for my first UI job
I arrived in Champaign for my interview in the midst of a snowstorm, and delayed by over four hours, at around 10 p.m.
Professor Bob Clegg was patiently waiting at the airport all that time for me, reading a book. We had a great dinner at Silvercreek that evening.
A place without walls
The Engineering Quad. I can’t say I have spent much time just sitting there, but it’s always a pleasure to walk through.