Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Welcome to “Illini Insider,” your regular dose of University of Illinois news from beat writer Luke Taylor. Fresh out of college himself, he’s always looking for story tips, photo ideas and social media mentions. Email him at ltaylor@news-gazette.com and he’ll give chase.
One of the most notable renovation projects going on at UI this summer is the work at Altgeld Hall, which will result in the building appearing to change color.
As it turns out, the stone was originally a pinkish sand color.
The original tone has been hidden over time in layers of dirt and soot which are now being scrubbed away by workers.
Check out the pictures on UI’s Facebook page – the clear line between black grime and clean pastel pink stone would make a perfect “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” meme.
Parts of the interior will receive a facelift too, including the library’s mosaics, murals and woodwork.
Other parts are getting more than a makeover, as the building will be modernized for energy and water efficiency with new heating, air conditioning and elevators.
Meanwhile, the building’s chimes are on pause, potentially for several years until renovations are completed.
Chimes players from over the years returned to campus this spring for a final concert and professional recording of the chimes as chimesmaster Michael Broussard said he was interested in maintaining interest in the art.
In the middle of all this: a classic college prank.
You can find evidence all over social media, from photos to personal experiences, about the Dairy Queen located in Altgeld Hall.
You can find even more frantic posts asking, “Is the Altgeld Dairy Queen real?”
Of course, there is no ice cream shop in the historic campus building, but hopefully we’ll have a new crop of freshmen believing in the myth this year.