Illini Insider: Scott Bennett scholarship launched, Religion professor remembered, Beckman director honored
After 2,873,999 saliva samples, 24,718 confirmed cases and tens of thousands of shots in arms, the campus that students return to this weekend will be one without any vaccination, testing or masking rules or restrictions. Here’s a look at what else has been making news on and off the UI campus.
AGRICULTURAL & BIOLOGICAL ENGINEERING
How to solve three “major bottlenecks” in cover crop adoption: the high costs and hassles of planting, low return on investment for farmers and slow and expensive soil carbon measurements? That’s what a team led by UI Professor GIRISH CHOWDHARY (above) will try to answer as part of the four-year, $4,999,999, USDA-funded project “iCOVER: Innovated Cover-crop Opportunity, Verification and Economy-stimulating technology for underserved farmers using Robotics.”
BECKMAN INSTITUTE
Before it even thinks about sending astronauts to Mars, NASA wants to know all it can about the toll the trip will take on their bodies. Enter Air Force physiologist-turned-UI kinesiology and community health Professor MARNI BOPPART (above), who along with her Beckman colleagues received $1 million from the NASA-funded Translational Research Institute for Space Health to explore the regenerative power of cells in space. Their research will help protect astronauts’ health when they board Orion for Mars.
BUSINESS
“You won’t find another MBA program that is more affordable, more accessible and more innovative,” Editor-in-chief John Byrne said of Poets & Quants’ MBA Program of the Year — the one housed in the GIES COLLEGE OF BUSINESS. Among the stats cited by the trade magazine: Gies’ iMBA — higher ed’s first fully online and fastest-growing program — launched in 2016 with 263 enrollees; it’s now at 4,000-plus, with a relatively low price ($23,000) and broad reach (students from 100-plus countries).
COMMUNICATION
Media are better off using the terms “misinformation” or “disinformation” to describe news they know to be untrue “as these terms are less likely to have a backfire effect on the perceived credibility of the journalist or their news organization,” Professor EMILY VAN DUYN (above) found in recent studies examining the effects of the words “fake news.” It was more effective when politicians used it to describe a news article on social media, Van Duyn discovered.
EDUCATION
Joining UI icons Nick Holonyak, Tim Nugent, Clarence Shelley and just 10 others as recipients of the campus’ highest honor: two-degree grad, pioneering educator and Chancellor’s Medallion honoree FREEMAN HRABOWSKI (above). Chancellor Robert Jones noted that the former Maryland-Baltimore County president was the first recipient whose lasting impact on the campus came from the outside — by way of his “profound and extensive reshaping of the landscape of American institutions of higher education.”
ENGINEERING
Six months after receiving the Young Faculty Award from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency — and the $500,000 in funding that comes with it — Assistant Professor SHELLY ZHANG (above) was among four engineering faculty members to earn 2023 Young Investigator Research Program awards from the Air Force Office of Scientific Research. Fifty-eight scientists and engineers will split $25 million, including the UI’s Jacob Covey, Rasoul Etesam and Melkior Ornik.
LAW
Not only could the late Sen. SCOTT BENNETT (above, JD ’02) ”light up a room with his enthusiasm and warmth, but he brought an important political perspective to Springfield that gave him the ability to bring together conservative and progressive viewpoints to accomplish important tasks,” former UI Law classmate and Chicago attorney Kristian Werling said in announcing the endowment of the college’s Senator Scott Bennett Memorial Scholarship for Government Service.
PHYSICS
Among the 14 experts named to President Joe Biden’s National Quantum Initiative Advisory Committee: NADYA MASON (above), the UI’s Rosalyn Sussman Yalow Professor in Physics and Beckman Institute director. Officials say the committee will advise the White House on quantum information science and technology research, development, demonstrations, standards, education, technology transfer, commercial application and national security and economic concerns.
POLITICAL SCIENCE
The late Russell Arrington was a titan in state politics, called by former House Speaker Mike Madigan “the father of the modern General Assembly.” So being named the W. Russell Arrington Professor of State Politics is “a gigantic honor” for political science Professor BRIAN GAINES (above), who succeeds Chris Mooney in the role. As President Tim Killeen noted, it’s the lone systemwide professorship and one that serves “one of the most important U of I System partnerships.”
PSYCHOLOGY
A study led by Professor KAREN RUDOLPH (above) and doctoral student Haley Skymba found that past experiences with bullying, friendlessness and other forms of social exclusion directly impact how teen girls perceive their own self-worth and belonging. Said Rudolph: “This study is invaluable in our efforts to identify who is the most vulnerable, and pinpoint when and where that vulnerability originates,” as well as designing intervention programs to improve mental health.
RELIGION
Faculty are remembering 21-year Professor of Jewish Thought and Director of Graduate Studies BRUCE ROSENSTOCK (above) as “a passionate activist for justice, equality and pluralism” and inspiring educator. Mr. Rosenstock died of cancer on Jan. 5. Wrote Professor Brett Ashley Kaplan: “(Brilliant) is an overused word. But not for Bruce. He would always engage with ideas, challenge, complicate, come up with alternatives, think things through, and yes, argue.”
STATISTICS
The five greatest major leaguers of all-time, based on era-adjusted statistics: BARRY BONDS (above right), WILLIE MAYS (above left), Roger Clemens, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth. That’s among the lists you’ll find at ecklab.github.io, the online home of assistant professor of statistics Daniel Eck, who last semester led his first Stat 430: Baseball Analytics course. The goal: to develop the next generation of analysts for teams, who rely more and more on analytics in all facets of their operations.