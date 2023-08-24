Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Welcome to “Illini Insider,” your regular dose of University of Illinois news from beat writer Luke Taylor. Fresh out of college himself, he’s always looking for story tips, photo ideas and social media mentions. Email him at ltaylor@news-gazette.com and he’ll give chase.StreetFest is coming to Campustown with “Chowdown in Campustown” this year on Sept. 9 on Sixth Street between Healey and Green. It’s going to be packed with everything from balloon artists to pole dancers.
“We chose Campustown for a number of reasons, one of which is because Campustown is an active and vibrant cultural and commercial center for the University district, one that is worth celebrating more often,” said Champaign Center Partnership Executive Director Xander Hazel.
Hazel said that as far as he knows, this is the first time a community organization has organized an event at this scale in Campustown.
There will be live music from 1-7 p.m. from Emily How, Joshua Spinner, Haki N’Dem, UNCHAiNED and Trouble Chasin’ on the main stage at the Healey Street and Sixth Street intersection.
At the same time, a lineup of acts will be performing on Green Street, including circus acts, fire dancing, pole dancing and balloon art. All of the entertainment will be free.
There’s still a call out for any more vendors interested in participating, but Hazel mentioned Planted, a Champaign plant shop, as one vendor guests will recognize from the “Downtown Throwdown” event in July that will also make an appearance in Campustown.
The “chowdown” part of the event comes in the form of a $5 Food and Drink Walk.
Campustown restaurants will offer $5 specials during the event.
Participants can get a stamp on a Chowdown in Campustown menu for each special they try then turn in the completed menu at the Champaign Center Partnership information tent to be entered to win one of three raffle prizes.
So far, participating restaurants include Caffe Bene, Kung Fu Tea, Jet’s Pizza, Murphy’s Pub and Legends bar and grill.