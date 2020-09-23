In a spinoff of our ‘UI at 150 & Beyond’ project, we invited A-list alums to tell us about the their most unforgettable professor — and what comes to mind first about them. This week’s guest: renowned climate scientist KATHARINE HAYHOE (MS ’97, Ph.D. ’10), who in 2014 was honored as one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential people.
Walter Robinson taught advanced atmospheric dynamics — a highly mathematical and complex topic that required many equations and an equivalently high level of understanding the concepts those equations represent.
Yet despite the complexity of his topic and his own obvious brilliance, whenever a student asked a question, Walter’s first response would always be, “Hmmmm … that’s a good question!” Then he would pause for a while to think about it and stroke his beard reflectively before finally providing a detailed answer that highlighted something useful about the question as well as about the science that answered it.
The way he seriously considered your question always made you feel as if there were no bad or dumb questions and you’d contributed something valuable to the discussion and even to his own thought processes.
Mind you, probably 99 times out of a hundred you hadn’t. But he always made you feel as if you had — which would then encourage you to ask more questions, which would then lead to better learning because you were trying to figure things out yourself and you felt like you might have a chance at doing that, if he thought your questions were valuable.
So he really was a double genius, not only in understanding such complex material but also in making students feel as if they could understand it and contribute to it.