ILLINI INSIDER: What's behind Grainger's greatness?
If Ayo Dosunmu & Co. need a few pointers on how to perform at a top-10-in-the-nation level, perhaps a team field trip to the UI’s Grainger College of Engineering campus is in order.
In what’s become an annual tradition, the college — and many of the departments in it — were honored this month with one top 10 after another in U.S. News & World Report’s undergraduate rankings.
This, months after the magazine lauded Grainger’s grad school programs in similar fashion.
We asked the heads of six of the honored departments: Other than esteemed faculty, what’s the one won’t-find-this-anywhere-else aspect you’d brag about to colleagues across the country?
AEROSPACE ENGINEERING
Rankings: 9th undergrad, 7th grad
Its alumni include, to name a few, NASA’s newly named Orion program manager (Catherine Koerner), Boeing Commercial Airplanes’ recently promoted CEO (Stan Deal) and the former John Mackovic Era captain who as soon as next month will be part of the first full NASA/SpaceX operational flight with astronauts (Mike Hopkins).
It’s a department where “students win national aircraft design competitions, design and launch actual satellites, and learn from a faculty that is advancing science to open new capabilities across aerospace applications, especially for hypersonic flight,” Head Jon Freund says.
CIVIL & ENVIRONMENTAL ENGINEERING
Rankings: 6th undergrad, 1st (civil) and 4th (environmental) grad
As grad schools go, there’s no better civil engineering program in all the land, says U.S. News, which also gave its No. 1 ranking to the UI’s Library and Information Sciences programs and the Department of Condensed Physics.
And what’s believed to be another first is on the way.
“Thanks to the generous support of our amazing alumni and friends, the department is in the process of a major renovation of the Hydrosystems Laboratory,” Head Al Valocchi says. “When completed, the Kavita and Lalit Bahl Smart Bridge will connect the Hydrosystems Laboratory to the Newmark Civil Engineering Laboratory across Main Street.
“The bridge will have sensors and instruments to measure the ‘health’ of the structure and actively display the small motions and deformations caused by natural factors and pedestrian traffic.
“This will serve as a living laboratory for our students, providing a unique opportunity to see a real-world connection with fundamental theories of structural mechanics.
“As far as I know, we will be the only Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering with its own smart bridge.”
ELECTRICAL & COMPUTER ENGINEERING
Rankings: 7th undergrad, 4th (electrical) and 5th (computer) grad
The reward for graduating with a UI degree in this field: an average starting salary of $91,781 and a signing bonus of $15,591 — second-highest in Grainger to only computer science ($108,184 plus $23,225).
Among the hallmarks of the department: its “comprehensive array of laboratory courses, ranging from the simple to highly sophisticated,” Head Bruce Hajek says. “Two of the lab courses require the use of cleanrooms in which students fabricate Integrated circuits and work at nanometer scales.
“Another lab lets students see electromagnetic waves through virtual reality lenses. Others include experiments and design in optics, robotics, electronic music, circuits, biomedical instrumentation and so on. Several other laboratories let students work on all sorts of projects limited only by their imagination, such as the Open Lab and Advanced Digital Systems Lab.”
INDUSTRIAL & ENTERPRISE SYSTEMS ENGINEERING
Rankings: 6th undergrad, 14th grad
The department’s catchphrase: “Systems engineers make better things. Industrial engineers make things better.”
“Our students learn how to combine deep engineering expertise with advanced mathematical modeling skills. This helps them synergistically see problems and solution opportunities that elude others,” Head Deborah Thurston says.
“Our faculty have Ph.D.s in virtually every engineering discipline — Industrial, Systems, Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, Aerospace and Agricultural Engineering; Computer Science; Mathematics; Operations Research; Engineering and Public Policy. One even has Ph.D. in Engineering Education.
“But they have one thing in common — superb mathematical modeling formulation skills. These are the dreaded ‘word problems,’ where the student must first read a paragraph, then write a set of equations.
“But mathematical models are simply abstractions of reality. We create them in order to predict, control and make things better. The devil is in the details. There is always a trade-off between accuracy and efficiency.
“Large models can capture everything, but obtaining the input data and/or solution takes too long. Smaller models might be solved more quickly, but their solution might not be accurate. ISE’s are especially good at hitting that sweet spot between accuracy and efficiency.”
MATERIALS SCIENCE & ENGINEERING
Rankings: 2nd undergrad, 6th grad
Second to one (MIT) nationally, it’s the top-ranked undergrad department in the entire college — and for good reason.
“Our world-class teaching and research facilities set us apart from other institutions and provide the foundation for sustained excellence in materials,” Head Nancy Sottos says. “We have made significant investments to upgrade over 11,000 square feet of undergraduate laboratory space, doubling the number of hands-on lab experiences for our students.
“The department and the Materials Research Lab combined have over $50 million in state-of-the-art equipment dedicated to researching new materials for challenges in energy, the environment, medicine, manufacturing, transportation and computing.”
MECHANICAL SCIENCE & ENGINEERING
Rankings: 8th undergrad, 5th grad
In its 70 years as a department, it’s churned out more than 20,000 engineers, including the generous grad whose $21.5 million in gifts will transform the look of the Sidney Lu Mechanical Engineering Building named in his honor.
Department Head Tony Jacobi wouldn’t be surprised if there’s another future Sidney Lu or two on campus right now.
“When forced to pick one thing, I’ll pick our student body,” Jacobi says. “These self-starting, leader-by-nature young people find incredible ways to leverage the instruction of our world-class faculty and create an atmosphere of design, innovation and achievement that somehow becomes more impressive to me each and every year.
“Each year, we watch proudly as a new class graduates and, almost without hesitation, sets the world on fire with their talents.”