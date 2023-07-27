Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Welcome to “Illini Insider,” your regular dose of University of Illinois news from beat writer Luke Taylor. Fresh out of college himself, he’s always looking for story tips, photo ideas and social media mentions. Email him at ltaylor@news-gazette.com and he’ll give chase.
The Illini Union is offering a bit of a double feature Thursday night for soccer and Harry Potter fans.
That may be a niche audience, but it should be fun for anyone: Stop in at the Courtyard Cafe at 7 p.m. to watch Argentina and South Africa’s women’s soccer teams go head to head, then by the time it’s cooling off outside, you can go out and see “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” on the quad at 9 p.m.
This is the first time the Courtyard Cafe has hosted watch parties for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.
A similar event for the men’s World Cup has been popular over the last few years, so it just seemed right to add this, said Courtyard Cafe programming coordinator Janett Matthews.
“We knew the women’s wouldn’t be as popular, but we thought we still needed to represent,” Matthews said.
It’s gone pretty well so far with the highest attendance coming in for a launch party and USA game last Friday.
The night kicked off with some snacks from the Quad Shop and Kahoot trivia competitions before the USA vs. Vietnam game. There were 67 people in the courtyard for the game.
Matthews said that even the rest of the nights, which didn’t have any extra entertainment, have been fairly well-attended.
The courtyard is also hosting noon rerun watch parties for games that are on at 2 or 3 a.m. for U.S. viewers.
Watch parties will continue through next week.