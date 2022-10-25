URBANA — University of Illinois senior Ben Rinker didn’t procrastinate casting his midterm ballot.
By 11:05 a.m. Monday, just five minutes after the Illini Union polling location opened up for early voting, Rinker was striding out of the Pine Lounge with his “I Voted” sticker.
“I just wanted to get it out of the way so I didn’t have to worry about it while I was helping everyone else vote,” said Rinker, president of the Illini Democrats student organization. “I’ve got my sticker; I’ll probably frame it and pass it on to future Illini Dems presidents or something.”
Midterm season has returned, and UI student voters are once again expected to leave a dent in local and state races.
In 2018, long wait times at the Illini Union and University YMCA polling locations on Election Day led to an outcry from students amid record turnout.
What’s changed: Like the 2020 general election and this year’s primary, the Illini Union ballot boxes have moved from the fourth floor to the first floor for the 2022 midterms. There are four election judges staffed there, and two more could be added as voting heats up.
Another early voting location on campus will begin processing ballots on Oct. 31: the Siebel Center for Design, which opened in fall 2021. It’ll be available for voters again during Election Day.
Ammons hopes for similar student turnout to 2018, the same year he was elected to serve as clerk.
“I think we’ve done a lot to reach out to the student communities at Parkland College as well as Illinois, by increasing accessibility,” he said.
Early voting turnout in Champaign County has kept pace so far with the last midterm cycle.
By Monday afternoon, around 2,000 residents had voted in person at the Brookens Administrative Center in Urbana, County Clerk Aaron Ammons said — an 800-person increase since last Tuesday.
Another 4,000 mail ballots have returned since last Tuesday, meaning the county has about 5,300 mail-in ballots back from the 14,415 voters who’ve requested them, Ammons said.
“That’s people getting excited, paying attention to the elections, and taking advantage of the process and access they have,” Ammons said.
The Illini Union site opened up on Monday alongside nine other early voting locations across the county, including polls at the Parkland College Student Union and Leonhard Recreation Center. The remaining 10 early voting spots will open on Halloween.
Once open, each early voting location will take voters from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
With their ability to swing local races and potentially short-term stays in the community, where college students’ votes should count is occasionally called into question.
“I will concede we’re not the same as the people around us — a college student here for four years is fundamentally different from someone who has spent the last 30 years living in Urbana,” Rinker said. “But I don’t think it’s appropriate to treat anyone who’s living here as not part of the community. We pay our taxes here. If you ask local businesses if we contribute to the community, they’d say ‘hell yes.’”
Student organizations on both sides of the aisle, Illini Democrats and Illini Republicans, have hosted meet-ups and campaign events with figures in local races.
Illini Republicans members joined Champaign County executive candidate Ted Myhre during the homecoming parade last weekend. County board candidate Mike Kobel and County sheriff candidate John Brown stopped by the student organization’s booth at Quad Day this year.
Illini Democrats have met with incumbent Clerk Aaron Ammons, as well as Chad Beckett, candidate for circuit judge, and Democrat challenger for Congressional District 13 Nikki Budzinski. Monday night, the Illini Dems helped host a campaign event for Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton.
“The biggest thing we have tried to do is get connections with candidates and get them visible and accessible for students,” Rinker said. “I think that our age group is very Democratic but we don’t turn out — we’re at an age where we’re not totally motivated with politics, because we’re disenchanted or don’t understand the implications yet.”
Voters can go to any of Champaign County’s 67 polling locations on Election Day, Ammons said. Unregistered voters will need to bring their photo ID and a piece of mail with their address on it. Registered voters don’t need to bring anything extra.
Editor’s note: Illini Republicans did not respond to requests for comment in time for publication.