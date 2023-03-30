URBANA — Two widely-used University of Illinois campus landmarks could be due for major upgrades in the near future.
Up for approval at Thursday’s board of trustees meeting: a $15 million roof replacement for the Illini Union and a $7.2 million replacement of the Armory’s arch stucco and curtainwall.
A 2009 assessment concluded the Illini Union’s 68,700 square feet of clay tile roofing and 6,100 square feet of copper roofing would be “unserviceable” by 2020.
The project would abate asbestos in the annex and replace several dozen historic dormer windows strewn outside the popular gathering spot on campus. Its status as a historic property adds extra levels of compliance for builders to follow, UI System Chief Financial Officer Paul Ellinger told the Audit, Budget, Finance and Facilities Committee on Wednesday.
“$15 million is a large number for a roof, but with these factors, it all goes into it,” he said.
If approved, with the $192 million renovation and replacement for Altgeld Hall and Illini Hall running concurrently, “there are going to be a lot of cranes on that end of campus,” Ellinger said.
In the facilities realm, the official renaming of the upcoming South Campus Center for Interdisciplinary Learning to “Steven S. Wymer Hall” is up for a vote. Wymer, a longtime portfolio manager for Fidelity Investments, donated the lead $25 million gift for the near-$100 million academic center.
Wymer obtained his bachelor’s in accountancy from the College of Commerce and Business Administration, now the Gies College of Business.
The appointment of new Dean of Libraries and University Librarian Claire Stewart is one of Thursday’s items on the faculty and administrative side. Stewart, currently dean of libraries at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, would start her role on May 16 with a total annual salary of $320,000.
Stewart would succeed Christopher Prom, interim dean of libraries and university librarian since January 2023, who followed the retirement of Dean John Wilkin.
Along with a list of faculty sabbaticals and additions to the university, dozens of faculty are up for appointments to the UI Center for Advanced Study, devoting a semester or academic year entirely to creative work or research.
One master’s degree program could be added to Urbana’s offerings, while three graduate degrees are up for elimination.
The Graduate College and College of Fine and Applied Arts seeks to add a master of design in industrial design, a professionally-oriented option compared to the master of fine arts in the same subject.
Meanwhile, the underused master of arts in chemistry, the master of science in taxation and master of journalism in journalism have been recommended for elimination.
Each of them has a far more popular alternative, like master of science in journalism and master of science in accountancy. The M.A. in chemistry hasn’t enrolled a student in the last 25 years, the agenda item states.