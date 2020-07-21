URBANA — As Congress negotiates a new COVID-19 relief package, public universities in Illinois are hoping to get their share.
The presidents of the nine universities sent a letter last week to senators and representatives seeking $47 billion in emergency funding for students and universities and $26 billion in emergency funding for federal research agencies.
They’re also seeking refundable tax credits for providing expanded paid sick leave and Family and Medical Leave Act benefits, which were previously only provided to private employers.
And they’re asking for temporary and limited liability protections to avoid getting sued by employees or students who catch COVID-19.
These protections will “help ensure that universities acting in good faith and following applicable public health standards do not face expensive and time-consuming litigation,” the letter said.
As of July 3, the total economic impact to the nine universities is estimated to be $393.5 million, the letter said.
“Our universities will spend tens of millions more dollars as we commence fall operations,” the university presidents said.
The nine universities include the University of Illinois, Northeastern, Chicago State, Northern Illinois, Eastern Illinois, Southern Illinois, Governors State, Western Illinois and Illinois State.
The UI System was expecting $167 million in costs and lost revenue from the coronavirus through the end of June, including about $81 million at the Urbana campus.
The federal CARES Act provided about $15.7 million to the Urbana campus, leaving a $65.4 million funding gap, administrators have said.
Because of the financial hit, top administrators and coaches are taking 10 percent pay cuts, faculty won’t receive regular merit-based raises this academic year and hiring has been limited to critical employees.