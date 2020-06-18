URBANA — More than two weeks after a presidential proclamation took effect prohibiting certain Chinese graduate students and researchers from entering the U.S., a University of Illinois official said the potential impact at the local campus remains undetermined.
Last fall, the 3,360 new international students coming to the UI set an all-time campus record and boosted the total number of international students on campus to 10,610, according to a report by the university’s International Student and Scholar Services office.
The top represented country was China.
For the coming fall semester, the proclamation that took effect June 1 has left the status of incoming Chinese graduate students in doubt.
Specifically, the proclamation prohibits the entry of Chinese graduate students and researchers on F and J visas to study or conduct research in the U.S. if they have or have ever had connections to entities supporting China’s military-civil fusion strategy.
However, the proclamation is “very vague,” in terms of which students and researchers it will affect, said Martin McFarlane, the UI’s director of International Student and Scholar Services.
For instance, he said, there isn’t a list of those institutions supporting China’s military-civil fusion strategy. Also unknown is how and at what point Chinese students entering the U.S. would be checked and whether and how the prohibition would apply to Chinese students already in the U.S.
“We don’t know any of this,” McFarlane said.
The pandemic has created two more hurdles. One is the temporary suspension of visa services at U.S. consulates and embassies and another is bans on entering the U.S. from China and 30 other countries until 14 days have passed when travelers weren’t physically in those countries, McFarlane said.
A recent communication that went out to the UI’s Chinese students and scholars states the presidential proclamation has caused “considerable concern and stress in our international community, particularly among our students and scholars from China.”
“There is understandable anxiety about the impact of this proclamation, and unfortunately many questions remain unanswered at this time,” states the email signed by McFarlane and Reitumetse Obakeng Mabokela, vice provost for international affairs and global strategies.
They offered reassurance of the support that the UI and its Office of International Student and Scholar Services will continue offering to Chinese students and scholars.
“You will always be valued and respected here, and we look forward to welcoming you to campus in the future,” they wrote.
McFarlane said the UI has about 3,000 Chinese graduate students studying a wide range of disciplines. Any ban on their entry into the U.S. would affect research done at the university, though, again, the impact remains undetermined.